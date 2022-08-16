ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available

…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County

This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

DOE/NNSA: Public Comments Invited On Notice Of Intent To Prepare New Los Alamos National Laboratory Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) published a Notice of Intent (NOI) today to prepare a new Site-wide Environmental Impact Statement for Continued Operation of Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL SWEIS). The new LANL SWEIS (DOE/EIS-0552) will be done in compliance with the National Environmental Policy...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program

Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Courtesy/N3B Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Alamos County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos County, NM
Government
ladailypost.com

LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT

August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Dr. Robert McClees Caring For Patients At Trinity Urgent Care

On the job in Los Alamos Thursday is Dr. Robert McClees taking care of patients at Trinity Urgent Care at 1460 Trinity Dr., Suite A & B. Dr. McClees moved to New Mexico to attend St. John’s College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree. Further studies include a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology from the University of New Mexico. He received his Medical Degree from UNM School of Medicine and completed his internship in Internal Medicine and Residency training in Family Medicine at the University New Mexico School of Medicine. He is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Dr. McClees additionally volunteers as the Medical Director of the Pajarito Mountain Ski Patrol. ‘Experience a new model of medicine that puts patients first in an exceptional environment. We invite you to learn more about us and we look forward to serving you. We participate in most common insurance plans. Immediate medical care in Los Alamos is now quick and convenient!’ •No Appointment Necessary • Treating Adults and Children • Board Certified Providers • Highest Standards of Care • X-Ray services available • Lab services available. For more information, call 505.412.6033 or visit trinityurgentcare.net. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21

Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County News
ladailypost.com

First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!

First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Local Democratic Party Hosting Yard Sale Saturday

The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County (DPLA) is holding a yard sale to raise funds for the Party. The event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at 20 Bonito Place (1 mile down Los Pueblos from Barranca. This yard sale will take place rain or shine.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Martinez: Register All Of Your Employees For No-Cost Professional Development Courses Today!

The fall semester of Enterprise University has officially begun!. Explore our expert-led, no-cost, virtual classes covering management and leadership, human resources, marketing and sales, entrepreneurship and much more. Enterprise Bank & Trust started the Enterprise University program in 2003 as a way for clients and business leaders to come together...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

On The Job In Los Alamos: Chiweenie Mimi Recuperates

On The Job In Los Alamos: Mimi, a 10-year-old chiweenie broke her little paw Sunday and is recuperating in her bed Tuesday morning on the job with her mom stylist Sarafina Aguino at Allure in downtown Los Alamos. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

Businesses, Employers Learn About UNM-LA Internship Program During Luncheon

Small Business Development Center Director Sandy Jones speaks to local entrepreneurs and representatives from different entities in the community during a business luncheon Monday afternoon at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos (UNM-LA). The purpose of the luncheon was to expose business owners and employers to the college’s Community Internship Collaboration program. Through this program, a UNM-LA undergraduate is matched with an employer to work a project for one semester. Businesses and other organizations can apply for an intern by emailing cic@unm.edu or visit http://losalamos.unm.edu/cic/for more information. There will be a meet and greet between prospective interns and participating employers Sept. 1, intern applications are due Sept. 7, interviews with the interns will be held Sept. 8-16 and the program will be held Sept. 20-Dec. 9. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

U.S. Air Force Funds Los Alamos-Based UbiQD To Deploy Photovoltaic Window Technology On Military Bases

UbiQD Founder and CEO Hunter McDaniel demonstrates a quantum dot-tinted photovoltaic window recently at his Los Alamos Headquarters. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Six high-performance photovoltaic windows, each roughly four-feet by four-feet, with three distinct colors, are recently installed at the Western Washington University Art Gallery on campus in Bellingham, Wash. Courtesy/UbiQD.
BELLINGHAM, WA
ladailypost.com

Stradling: Punitive Water Rates! Thinking Of The Children

I appreciate my old friend David Israelevitz’s attempt to legitimize the County’s punitive water rates (Link) in quantitative terms that our math-minded residents can appreciate. However, it does not take a rocket scientist to see through his argument. Most of us understand rate increases of 6.3 percent and...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Chart 669: Los Alamos Moves From Green Back Down To Yellow On CDC Map

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. Los Alamos moves from Green down to Yellow. The CDC framework designates community level based on diagnoses and hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for all in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Shirley Ann Ray March 27, 1931 – Aug. 4, 2022

Shirley left this world Aug. 4, 2022, and survived cancer 4 times, which started in 2001. Unfortunately, in the end her heart was too weak to continue the fight and she passed at the age of 91. Shirley was born March 27, 1931, to Leora C. and Bernard F. Wipplinger...
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy