Read full article on original website
Related
ecbpublishing.com
Bilingual volunteers needed for JCSO
One of the best things about America is our diversity. The United States truly is a melting pot of a vast variety of cultures, races, ethnicity, and languages. In fact, according to Translators Without Borders, there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. In Jefferson County, about 92 percent of residents speak English, while a little over seven percent are fluent in other languages, the most common being Spanish. Some Spanish-speaking residents come from families or households that do not speak English as a primary language, and this can pose a dangerous problem when it comes to emergency situations.
ecbpublishing.com
County Commissioners consider impact fees
For several months now, the topic of resurrecting impact fees keeps surfacing at Jefferson County Commission meetings. The interest began in April, when Planning Official/County Coordinator Shannon Metty first mentioned the issue. Metty noted that the county was only collecting the impact fees for fire and emergency medical service, which together amounted to $110.02.
ecbpublishing.com
Car Thieves, Kudzu, and the Chamber of Commerce
It all started a little over one hundred years ago. In 1919, residents of Jefferson County gathered to create a local body of individuals and merchants who could work together to promote the county. “The Chamber of Commerce was organized Friday afternoon,” announced the Monticello News on September 26, 1919. A good number of people turned out for the first meeting, and officers were elected. Charles A. Simpson was chosen as president, W. H. Bulloch served as the first secretary, and Paul R. Whitaker became the treasurer.
WCTV
ACLU sues Leon County over bail controversy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Leon County Clerk of Courts for enforcing a Florida law that withholds bail money paid on behalf of those under arrest. The lawsuit said that this law violates the Eight Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative
Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.
wpde.com
Woman accused of dragging disabled patient by the hair, ripping it out
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A care provider is accused of abusing an adult with disabilities. According to an investigation by the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Makala Malcolm dragged an adult with disabilities directly by the hair, tearing out several braids in the process, and leaving a bald spot with redness and blood on the victim's scalp.
Gadsden County Emergency Services to receive grant from Firehouse Subs
The Gadsden County Emergency Services Department received a grant from Firehouse Subs.
RELATED PEOPLE
ecbpublishing.com
Sew Blessed
A group of nine local women are striving to make a difference in their community by getting together each week to participate in a sewing-based charity project. They call the group Sew Blessed, and for the last five years, the women have used their collective sewing skills to create clothing for children, which they distributed while visiting other countries on medical missionary trips. During these trips, the women would make dresses and other clothes for the children that lived in the areas. When the Pandemic hit in 2020, however, all traveling ceased, and the group began to focus on ways they could help bring comfort to children a little closer to home.
A free tutoring program is giving students in Leon County the help they need
Homework HUB is bridging the gap for people in the community who can't afford private tutoring.
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
valdostatoday.com
Lanier County shooting arrest update
LAKELAND -A man wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in a Lanier County shooting has been arrested. Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI arrested Travion Snell, age...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
UPDATE: Police surround home with armed man barricaded inside
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police and US Marshals are on the scene of an armed man barricaded in his home in northwest Tallahassee. TPD says officers went to a home in the 2900 block of Byington Circle a little after 3 pm seeking a man who failed to appear in court for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. That’s when police say the man barricaded himself inside with a gun.
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
ecbpublishing.com
Andrea Rachel Goldiner Boland
Andrea Rachel Goldiner Boland passed away peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. She was born on December 9, 1947, in New York City, to Alex and Sarah Goldiner. She was raised in the Inwood section of Manhattan and attended George Washington High School and Hunter College. After teaching...
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren took Gov. Ron DeSantis to federal court Wednesday, alleging that in suspending him from office the governor violated Warren’s First Amendment right to disagree with the state’s chief executive on policy. In a 28-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Warren […] The post Prosecutor Andrew Warren sues Gov. DeSantis in federal court over his suspension from office appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wfxl.com
Fraudulent checks prompt warning from Bainbridge Public Safety
Bainbridge Public Safety is warning the community of a scam floating around. According to BPS, the scam is a check and letter of instructions to deposit the check. "If the check is deposited, ultimately the person is responsible for paying back the entire amount," says the agency.
ecbpublishing.com
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson, 85, of Wacissa, Fla., passed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Memorial M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at 1215 NW Jefferson St., Monticello. Mattie worked...
Trial for Andrew Gillum, former mayor and governor candidate accused of wire fraud, moved to April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its initially scheduled August 16 date...
Comments / 1