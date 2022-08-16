Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Elouise Howard Livingston
Elouise Howard Livingston, 76, of Monticello, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Graveside funeral services are at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Greater Fellowship M. B. Church. A Jefferson...
ecbpublishing.com
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson, 85, of Wacissa, Fla., passed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Memorial M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at 1215 NW Jefferson St., Monticello. Mattie worked...
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
ecbpublishing.com
Bilingual volunteers needed for JCSO
One of the best things about America is our diversity. The United States truly is a melting pot of a vast variety of cultures, races, ethnicity, and languages. In fact, according to Translators Without Borders, there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. In Jefferson County, about 92 percent of residents speak English, while a little over seven percent are fluent in other languages, the most common being Spanish. Some Spanish-speaking residents come from families or households that do not speak English as a primary language, and this can pose a dangerous problem when it comes to emergency situations.
ecbpublishing.com
Sew Blessed
A group of nine local women are striving to make a difference in their community by getting together each week to participate in a sewing-based charity project. They call the group Sew Blessed, and for the last five years, the women have used their collective sewing skills to create clothing for children, which they distributed while visiting other countries on medical missionary trips. During these trips, the women would make dresses and other clothes for the children that lived in the areas. When the Pandemic hit in 2020, however, all traveling ceased, and the group began to focus on ways they could help bring comfort to children a little closer to home.
ecbpublishing.com
Car Thieves, Kudzu, and the Chamber of Commerce
It all started a little over one hundred years ago. In 1919, residents of Jefferson County gathered to create a local body of individuals and merchants who could work together to promote the county. “The Chamber of Commerce was organized Friday afternoon,” announced the Monticello News on September 26, 1919. A good number of people turned out for the first meeting, and officers were elected. Charles A. Simpson was chosen as president, W. H. Bulloch served as the first secretary, and Paul R. Whitaker became the treasurer.
WCTV
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida. “Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”. The event...
WCTV
FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
‘This is appalling’: Florida woman accused of dragging disabled patient by the hair
A caregiver was arrested she ripped out a disabled patient's hair, the attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Community set to hold kick-off party, recognizing FAMU athletics
A community kick-off party for FAMU athletics is set to take place on August 18 in celebration of the upcoming football season.
tallahasseereports.com
Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall
A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
Radio Ink
Tallahassee Hip Hop Flip
Sports Radio is back in Tallahassee. iHeartMedia Tallahassee flipped its Classic Hip-Hop “Throwback 96.5” (1270 WTLY/96.5 W243EG) to “96.5 The Spear.” The station is an AM signal with an FM translator. The station will carry the Fox Sports Radio national lineup along with Florida State University...
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
TCC and Florida Department of Juvenile Justice launch statewide initiative
Today Tallahassee Community College and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice announced a new program called Project Anchor.
Red Hill Horse Trials come to an end after 25 years
The Red Hills International Horse Trials announced that it will end after 25 years.
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland Mayor Trying to Change Council Meeting Days and Time
LAKELAND, Georgia – Last week’s Tuesday August 9th Lakeland City Council meeting seemed ordinary, except for a mayor request just before the Lakeland City Council meeting went into Executive Session and immediately following that same session. Once out of Executive Session, citizens learned that City Attorney Tim Tanner is leaving his position as Lakeland City Attorney. In his place, Major Bill Darsey has again tendered the name of Tommy Coleman, an attorney whose office is in Albany, Georgia for the position.
