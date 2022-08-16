Read full article on original website
Post-Searchlight
Local olive mill opens doors for public tours
More than 250 visitors gathered Saturday for a rare opportunity to tour one of the region’s newest agricultural enterprises and processing facilities. Located somewhat centrally between Bainbridge and Colquitt, Ga. Cook Redlands Inc. now manages an olive grove consisting of more than 2 million trees, and is a subsidiary of Bolloré Group: one of the 500 largest companies in the world.
WCTV
Organizers End Red Hills Horse Trials
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Its Board of Directors is terminating the Red Hills International Horse Trials, which for 25 years has been a signature event for North Florida. “Red Hills International Horse Trials has run its last,” event organizers announced. “This is certainly a difficult decision...”. The event...
Community set to hold kick-off party, recognizing FAMU athletics
A community kick-off party for FAMU athletics is set to take place on August 18 in celebration of the upcoming football season.
New social house, art gallery, park to drive Valdosta economy forward
From a new amphitheater to a family friendly social house, entrepreneurs and city leaders are hoping to revamp what the Azalea City has to offer for decades to come.
ecbpublishing.com
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson
Mattie Lee Kebby Johnson, 85, of Wacissa, Fla., passed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Memorial M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at 1215 NW Jefferson St., Monticello. Mattie worked...
Red Hill Horse Trials come to an end after 25 years
The Red Hills International Horse Trials announced that it will end after 25 years.
ecbpublishing.com
Car Thieves, Kudzu, and the Chamber of Commerce
It all started a little over one hundred years ago. In 1919, residents of Jefferson County gathered to create a local body of individuals and merchants who could work together to promote the county. “The Chamber of Commerce was organized Friday afternoon,” announced the Monticello News on September 26, 1919. A good number of people turned out for the first meeting, and officers were elected. Charles A. Simpson was chosen as president, W. H. Bulloch served as the first secretary, and Paul R. Whitaker became the treasurer.
ecbpublishing.com
Bilingual volunteers needed for JCSO
One of the best things about America is our diversity. The United States truly is a melting pot of a vast variety of cultures, races, ethnicity, and languages. In fact, according to Translators Without Borders, there are between 350 and 430 languages spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. In Jefferson County, about 92 percent of residents speak English, while a little over seven percent are fluent in other languages, the most common being Spanish. Some Spanish-speaking residents come from families or households that do not speak English as a primary language, and this can pose a dangerous problem when it comes to emergency situations.
ecbpublishing.com
Transforming Life Church to launch Royal Rangers to mentor boys
Transforming Life Church is excited to announce the start of a Royal Rangers Outpost this coming September. Parents can learn all about this great mentoring program and how to have their son become a part of Royal Rangers at a meeting being held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in the church auditorium.
valdostatoday.com
VHS athletics transition to digital ticketing
VALDOSTA – All Valdosta High School Athletics programs will be transitioning to digital tickets during the 2022-23 sports year. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against North Miami Pioneers are on GoFan now!
laniercountynewsonline.com
Lakeland’s Hauser New Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager
LAKELAND, Georgia — Marie Hauser is the Miller-Lakeland Library Branch Manager, who started at our local library on July 5th. Marie mentions working for South Georgia Regional Library (SGRL) for several years in different capacities. Get the full story in the Lanier County News August 18th edition!
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridge Lion’s Club names new officers for 2022
Bainbridge Lions Club has elected and installed officers and leaders for the coming year as the Club continues with service and fellowship. Bainbridge Lions were honored to have Lion Christy Wray from Camilla conduct the installation ceremony, calling up the responsibilities for each position in turn. Lion Christy actively serves area Lions as a zone chair and vice-district governor; she is also Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Mitchell County.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings 2022 football season begins
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.
wtxl.com
First to Know Forecast: Heavy rain possible with storms Thursday
TALLAHASSEE — We had an early start to showers Thursday with a few moving in from the northwest with a disturbance. Highs today will be mostly in the upper 80s. Areas around Perry will see more afternoon sunshine- topping out in the low 90s. Widespread showers are likely for...
WALB 10
Cairo daycare expands to third location
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - After 22 years in business, a Cairo daycare is expanding to their 3rd location. Angela Hopkins, Owner of Auntie Ann’s Daycare, said her 15 to 16 kids are on a waiting list for her daycare for six to seven months. Once the daycare opens, Hopkins...
A free tutoring program is giving students in Leon County the help they need
Homework HUB is bridging the gap for people in the community who can't afford private tutoring.
WCTV
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It took a while for showers and storms to fire up, but scattered activity lit up on the radar before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain and storms remained mainly in the eastern Big Bend and near some coastal areas as of 6 p.m., but the activity is forecast to decrease in coverage and intensity as daytime heating wanes.
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
