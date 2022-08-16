Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
onfocus.news
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
Car hauler catches fire, closes interstate exit ramp near La Crosse
WEST SALEM, Wis. — An exit ramp on Interstate 90 was blocked off Wednesday evening because of a fire on a car- hauler. According to the West Salem Fire Department’s chief, a mechanical failure in the truck may have started the fire on the trailer, damaging multiple cars.
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
More Information on Motorcycle Accident that Occurred Sunday Evening Near Neillsville
We have more information regarding a motorcycle accident that occurred near Neillsville Sunday evening. According to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 73, at Maple Road, when the driver swerved on the chip seal that was on the road and lost control of the vehicle.
947jackfm.com
Two Injured in Motorcycle vs UTV Crash Near Unity
TOWN OF BRIGHTON, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a UTV that occurred along Highway 113 near Unity. Officers say two passengers were thrown from the motorcycle and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
cwbradio.com
DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Onalaska first responders break vehicle window to rescue baby locked inside.
A scary situation for a mother in Onalaska played out Tuesday afternoon. First responders say she accidently locked her baby in her vehicle. The mom called 911 right away.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river
A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Woman Helping Rabbits Found in Poor Living Conditions
A Marshfield woman has helped save five rabbits from poor living conditions. Brittany Graves went to Manitowoc to help with an effort to relocate 300 rabbits. Graves said the biggest challenge is getting the rabbits medical care. Three of the five rabbits are already up for adoption. She plans on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
Monroe Co. homicide suspect unable to find an attorney
A Monroe County homicide case is being delayed again. The suspect, Shawn Hock, can't find an attorney. Hock is charged with the May 2022 battery and homicide of 32-year-old Sara Latimer.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court
A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Emergency Management Reminds Residents September is National Preparedness Month
The Clark County Emergency Management Department reminds county residents that September is National Preparedness Month. The thought of your family or business being impacted by a disaster is never a pleasant one. It is however, extremely important to plan ahead and be ready if disaster strikes. Disasters can be natural or man-made such as transportation accidents or even deliberate acts.
New Lisbon man’s body discovered near a boat landing in Juneau County
Responders found a 55-year-old New Lisbon man dead in the water near a boat landing Sunday.
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river
MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
WJFW-TV
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect
MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
Comments / 0