Neillsville, WI

Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity

Two people were injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon near Unity. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm, two people riding a motorcycle collided with a UTV. They were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by helicopter to the hospital. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI
DNR Holding Mock Wildfire Exercise in Jackson County on August 27th

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a mock wildfire exercise on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Personnel will be simulating a large wildfire starting in the Town of Brockway and spreading northeast. This exercise is a unique opportunity to provide a large-scale, hands-on training for fire departments to practice implementing their tactics for safe and effective wildfire operations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
55-year-old man found dead in Juneau Co. river

A 55-year-old New Lisbon man was found dead and his body recovered from the Lemonweir River in Juneau County, sheriff’s officials said. The discovery was made Sunday. Search crews were called to a boat landing near Hwy. N and 19th Avenue, where they found the man’s body partially submerged, between trees that were in the river.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Marshfield Woman Helping Rabbits Found in Poor Living Conditions

A Marshfield woman has helped save five rabbits from poor living conditions. Brittany Graves went to Manitowoc to help with an effort to relocate 300 rabbits. Graves said the biggest challenge is getting the rabbits medical care. Three of the five rabbits are already up for adoption. She plans on...
MARSHFIELD, WI
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County Jail inmate died in a hospital due to self-inflicted injuries, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 31-year-old John Koskovich of Mindoro attempted to commit suicide on Sunday at the jail.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Wausau Teen Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Motel Shooting Appears in Court

A Wausau teen will head to trial after a shooting incident at a Wisconsin Rapids motel. According to court records, police were called to the Motel 6 on Huntington Drive in Wisconsin Rapids this past Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man facedown on the ground with a significant amount of blood coming from a wound on his head.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Clark County Emergency Management Reminds Residents September is National Preparedness Month

The Clark County Emergency Management Department reminds county residents that September is National Preparedness Month. The thought of your family or business being impacted by a disaster is never a pleasant one. It is however, extremely important to plan ahead and be ready if disaster strikes. Disasters can be natural or man-made such as transportation accidents or even deliberate acts.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river

MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
Marathon County Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a suspect

MARATHON COUNTY (WJFW) - The Marathon County Crime Stoppers unit is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect that is accused of retail theft. The suspect entered Walmart in Rib Mountain back on Aug. 4 around 10 a.m. and allegedly stole merchandise worth more than $1,000. According to the Marathon County Crime Stoppers, the suspect left Walmart after getting into a white Mitsubishi SUV with what appeared to be out-of-state registration plates.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin State Patrol Arrests Man in Jackson County for 7th OWI

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man for his 7th OWI in Jackson County. According to a release from the State Patrol, they received a report of a reckless driver swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County. A trooper located the vehicle speeding in excess of the posted speed limit, nearly striking construction barrels.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

