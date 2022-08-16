Music lovers will feel like they’ve gone to heaven with all the concerts and related events around the corner. Supporters of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will want to plan well ahead for this one. It’s the BSO Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise taking place Dec. 8 to Dec. 12. The special cruise is aboard the Independence of the Seas and departs via modern motor coach from the BSO offices in Melbourne, then heads to Port Canaveral, where you will set sail for Nassau and Cocoa Cay in the Bahamas. Cost starts at $595 with a portion going directly to the BSO. The offer includes a private meet-and-greet, a cocktail party, cruise gratuities, entertainment and more. You need to make your reservation by Sept. 15. For more information, contact Global Tours & Travel at 321-676-6040.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO