Coming Up! Concert lovers, get your fill of thrills this weekend
Music lovers will feel like they’ve gone to heaven with all the concerts and related events around the corner. Supporters of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will want to plan well ahead for this one. It’s the BSO Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise taking place Dec. 8 to Dec. 12. The special cruise is aboard the Independence of the Seas and departs via modern motor coach from the BSO offices in Melbourne, then heads to Port Canaveral, where you will set sail for Nassau and Cocoa Cay in the Bahamas. Cost starts at $595 with a portion going directly to the BSO. The offer includes a private meet-and-greet, a cocktail party, cruise gratuities, entertainment and more. You need to make your reservation by Sept. 15. For more information, contact Global Tours & Travel at 321-676-6040.
WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!
WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
From home bakery to Black-owned business, this Orlando couple found ‘sweet’ success
ORLANDO, Fla. – August marks the annual celebration of National Black Business Month. Here at News 6, we acknowledge Black business owners to help expand the support and existence of Black-owned businesses right here in Central Florida. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets...
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
8 Scenic Road Trips from Orlando to See Fall Leaves
It's fairly easy to get to nearby destinations with beautiful foilage on a fall road trip from Orlando. Just keep in mind that the further south your destination is, the later in the year it takes for leaves to change color. Fall Road Trips to Georgia. You can get to...
Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday
VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
Melbourne Fire Department earns ISO Class 1 rating
MELBOURNE - The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an ISO Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida. It is the first fire department in Brevard County to receive a Class 1 rating.
Brevard County Resident Beth York Finishes Second Runner-Up at Ms. Petite USA Pageant in Wisconsin
ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite. Beth will compete for Ms. Petite USA next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark interviews Beth in an exclusive one-on-one interview. ABOVE VIDEO: Brevard County’s very own Beth York named Ms. Florida Petite....
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
NASA one step closer to historic launch of Artemis I
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is one step closer to the countdown to the historic launch of its uncrewed mission around the moon. Late Tuesday evening crews began the rollout of the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building to launchpad 39B. After...
Police: Nephew named person of interest in deaths of aunt, uncle at their Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A brother and sister were found dead in a Melbourne home and the investigation stretches all the way to Georgia. Melbourne police identified the victims and the person of interest Wednesday in a double homicide. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said 63-year-old...
UPDATE: James Green Arrested in Georgia For Killing His Uncle and Aunt in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police announced on Wednesday that police in Georgia have made an arrest connected to the double murder case on Tanglewood Lane. Authorities say Pooler Georgia Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at the First Baptist Church of Pooler (204...
Georgia authorities lead local police to 2 bodies in Melbourne home
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne police department has launched a double homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a local home Tuesday morning. Melbourne police say they were contacted by a police department in Georgia just after 10 a.m. with a request to perform a “wellbeing check” on a home at 1052 Tanglewood Lane.
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands
Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says
ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle after surgically removing fishing line from intestines
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A young green sea turtle will go back to the ocean Thursday morning after five months of care, including surgery to remove fishing line from its intestines. The Brevard Zoo will hold a sea turtle release at 10:30 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park for Nephron, a...
