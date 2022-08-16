ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Coming Up! Concert lovers, get your fill of thrills this weekend

Music lovers will feel like they’ve gone to heaven with all the concerts and related events around the corner. Supporters of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra will want to plan well ahead for this one. It’s the BSO Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise taking place Dec. 8 to Dec. 12. The special cruise is aboard the Independence of the Seas and departs via modern motor coach from the BSO offices in Melbourne, then heads to Port Canaveral, where you will set sail for Nassau and Cocoa Cay in the Bahamas. Cost starts at $595 with a portion going directly to the BSO. The offer includes a private meet-and-greet, a cocktail party, cruise gratuities, entertainment and more. You need to make your reservation by Sept. 15. For more information, contact Global Tours & Travel at 321-676-6040.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville Celebrating One-Year Anniversary – Official Home of Hey Dudes and FL Camo!

WATCH: Come celebrate with Woods 2 Water Apparel in Titusville during their exciting one-year anniversary sale. Check out the popular styles in this local Titusville Southern Apparel store, located across from Titus Landing at 2400 South Hopkins Ave. Woods 2 Water Apparel is now the official home of HEY DUDE and FL Camo, your local retail store for Southern apparel and accessories. Cheyenne the general manager and owner/operator Tiffany Box look forward to serving you, whether you want to make a custom order or need help finding the perfect hat for this weekend, with so many new items coming in weekly, there is always something new.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Space Coast Burger Battle Set Saturday at Wickham Park in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE FLORIDA – The Space Coast Burger Battle will be held at Wickham Park in Melbourne on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 12 noon to 10 p.m. The team behind the Space Coast Wing Battle introduces the Space Coast Burger Battle, a family-friendly all-day event with event-special discounted a-la-carte burger tasting menus, craft fair, live music and entertainment.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, FL
Melbourne, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Melbourne, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Public Art#Florida Tech
veronews.com

Vero Beach breaks daily heat record Wednesday

VERO BEACH — The temperature remained scorching hot throughout the city this week, breaking the daily heat record last set more than 30 years ago. The heat climbed to 98 degrees on Wednesday in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. The high temperature surpassed the previous record of 95 degrees set in 1987.
VERO BEACH, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Drone spots hundreds of sharks swimming near shore of Florida beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A man flying his drone at a Florida beach spotted what appeared to be hundreds of sharks swimming near shore!. Garrett Zendeck was at Cocoa Beach last week enjoying the day. He sent his drone up to capture footage of the ocean water – and says he was shocked at how many sharks he saw swimming less than 1,000-feet from shore.
COCOA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Melbourne Fire Department earns ISO Class 1 rating

MELBOURNE - The Melbourne Fire Department is proud to announce that it has earned an ISO Class 1 rating, placing it among the top 1% of fire departments in the nation and the top 10% of fire departments in the state of Florida. It is the first fire department in Brevard County to receive a Class 1 rating.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Science
L. Cane

Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth Thousands

Andreasperelli3, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Common. It's exciting to hear about thrift store purchases that made the buyer a fortune, such as a man who bought a $3 painting at a South Carolina Goodwill store and found out later that it was a 17th-century work of Flemish art worth $190,000. Or the man who bought what he thought was a copy of the Declaration of Independence in a Nashville thrift store, only to discover that it was an original worth $477,650.
TITUSVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

New tropical wave being monitored for development, hurricane center says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tropical wave is being watched for further development by forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. The system is currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy