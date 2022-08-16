Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested
A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Experts Can’t Seem to Agree on Minnesota’s Best Restaurant
We see rankings all the time of the best this or the best that in each state. A popular one I always see is the best restaurant in each state. Of course, these rankings are based on opinion so the experts can never seem to agree on which restaurant is truly the best in Minnesota.
A Minnesota Kid Is A Finalist For U.S. Mullet Championship- Voting Ends Friday
We are in the midst of one of the most important contests of all time. The Mullet Championships are underway, and a Minnesota kid is a top contender. You can learn about the Mullet Championship by visiting www.mulletchamp.com. VOTE NOW!. Minnesota's own Callen Steinbrink from Austin, Minnesota is pictured above...
Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Unique Places To Get Married in Minnesota From Underground To On The Field
I had no idea that there was a wedding chapel inside the Mall of America until earlier this week when I learned it was closing. More than 7,500 couples have said “I Do” inside the mega mall chapel since it first opened nearly three decades ago. Did you...
Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
Minnesota Man Indicted For Multiple Armed Robberies of Grocery Stores
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man has been indicted in federal court for three armed robberies of grocery stores in St. Paul. Prosecutors said on 38-year-old Nicholas Dancy robbed three grocery stores located on University Avenue on three separate occasions between May 27th and June 5th, 2022. During...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10
A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Minnesota Unemployment Rate Remains at National Record Low
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at a record low of 1.8% for a second straight month in July. The latest jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development notes the 1.8% rate is the lowest jobless rate ever reported by any state. It also remains considerably lower than the 3.4% unemployment rate for Minnesota in July of last year.
5 Children Were in St. Paul Home Where 2 People Were Fatally Shot
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a man and woman in a St. Paul home where five children under the age of 10 were present, officials say. Police spokesman Sgt. David McCabe says one of the children called 911 Tuesday night to summon...
Experience a Beautiful Japanese Festival at Como Park this Weekend
This weekend at the Como Park Conservatory up in St. Paul, Minnesota there is going to be a really cool Japanese festival that you can experience yourself. The festival is called the Obon holiday which is a big holiday celebrated over four days in Japan. While the festival has already...
Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know
Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
