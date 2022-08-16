ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

KROC News

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Motorist Killed After Striking Stoplight

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Egan man was killed after his vehicle struck a stoplight in the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 30-year-old Robert Holmquist was traveling south on Hwy. 149 in Eagan when he collided with the traffic light at the intersection of Opperman Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. The report says Holmquist was pronounced dead at the scene.
EAGAN, MN
KROC News

Bloomington Man Accused of Assaulting Woman in Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Bloomington man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly choking and punching a woman in downtown Rochester. 27-year-old Aaron White made his first court appearance Tuesday. The criminal complaint alleges White assaulted a woman known to him in the 50 block of 3rd St. Southwest around 2 a.m. Sunday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes

Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KROC News

See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home

Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KROC News

Missing Person Alert Issued for MN Teen

Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a missing person alert for a Pine County teenager. Officials say 15-year-old Sebastion Wolbersen-O’Hara left his home in Grasston around 9 p.m. on Friday, August 12. A bulletin from the BCA says it’s possible the boy is traveling to the Twin Cities area.
PINE COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?

If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
RED WING, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
HOPKINS, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Unemployment Rate Remains at National Record Low

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at a record low of 1.8% for a second straight month in July. The latest jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development notes the 1.8% rate is the lowest jobless rate ever reported by any state. It also remains considerably lower than the 3.4% unemployment rate for Minnesota in July of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Will You Get a Frontline Hero Paycheck in Minnesota? Here’s How To Know

Rejection notices for Minnesota's special frontline worker 'hero' paychecks went out Tuesday, but how do you know if your application was approved?. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in May of this year which authorized the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. State lawmakers settled on an amount of $500 million dollars to be divided among all eligible frontline workers.
MINNESOTA STATE
