ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Smithers, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at Charleston house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WOWK 13 News

4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fayette Co
wchsnetwork.com

DEP responds to destroyed sewer line along Cannelton Hollow

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks. One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Tetanus shots are being offered to first...
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
WSAZ

Mudslide closes part of roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

High water to start the day in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
WSAZ

Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...

Comments / 0

Community Policy