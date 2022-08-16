Read full article on original website
Temporary shower and laundry services set up for Kanawha, Fayette County flood victims
Days later, eastern Kanawha and Fayette Counties remain devastated by floods earlier this week. This left some community members without basic necessities.
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
Crews battle fire at Charleston house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fire broke out at a home in Charleston this evening. According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 6:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. at a home in the 800 block of Amity Drive. There is no word if the home is occupied or abandoned. No injuries […]
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley
PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
WVDOH Crews Working Through “Mud Soup” and Rockfalls to Repair Flood Damaged Roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTP–West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help flood damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on August 15, 2022, declared a State of Emergency by Governor Jim Justice for Fayette and Kanawha Counties. “Our crews in...
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
wchsnetwork.com
DEP responds to destroyed sewer line along Cannelton Hollow
MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
WSAZ
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA) - UPDATE: According to WVVA’s Annie Moore emergency crews are now heading door to door performing welfare checks. One of the main concerns is sewage overflowing into parts of the town according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Tetanus shots are being offered to first...
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
Metro News
High water to start the day in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Services reported between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell on Kanawha and Putnam Counties in the course of just a few hours from Sunday night to Monday morning. The result has been a commute disrupted by high water across a number of roadways in the two counties.
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
