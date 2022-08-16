Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.

IOWA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO