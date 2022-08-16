Read full article on original website
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food […]
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
10 Things That Shock Folks During Their First Year in Iowa
I've lived in the Midwest my whole life. I've bounced around thanks to my career, but I've never left the region. I've also had a couple of stints here in the Hawkeye State. One thing I've been able to do in my job is bring new people to the state for work.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest
(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
Only 2 contestants in Iowa State Fair’s 2022 Big Boar Contest due to more expensive feed
OK, inflation has officially gone too far: This year’s Iowa State Fair Big Boar Contest only had two entries. People involved with the competition point to higher-than-normal feed prices and excessive heat as the main reasons why the 2022 pen was so empty. Normally, there are five-to-10 big boys...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest
So Iowa is the most Midwestern of places, The Washington Post discovered. Who’da thunk? The data journalists took a side trip from wildfires and shootings after stumbling upon Air BnB collections of how their hosts described their place. If you talk walleyes or tater tot casseroles a lot, it speaks Midwestern. We talk about these […] The post Iowa is the thumping heart of the Midwest appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Iowa DNR Northwest Iowa Fishing Report For August 18th
Northwest Iowa — Here is the Thursday, August 18, 2022 Northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the mid-70s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
Winning beard at Iowa State Fair contest comes in at 41 inches long
Cedar Falls public safety is hosting an open house Wednesday afternoon. SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center talks cat adoption. Jamie Stevenson at SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk about cat adoption. US Senate Candidate Franken and Sen. Grassley negotiate debate details. Updated: 3 hours ago. Iowa U.S....
Iowa's drought conditions worsen in latest report
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the rain that moved through Iowa this week, the state's drought conditions worsened in the last week. This is a look at the new drought monitor map released just a new hours ago. It shows nearly 67% of Iowa is either abnormally dry or...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
