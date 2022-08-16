ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
cbs7.com

Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner

One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
cbs7.com

Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
cbs7.com

Teacher receives $500 from Honda in Midland

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last month, the Honda dealership in Midland has taken nominations for teachers to win a $500 Visa gift card just in time for back to school. The owner of Honda in Midland says teachers deserve to be recognized... And they’re glad to help educators out.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Chile!. This beautiful 18-week Australian...
CW33

$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
KHOU

'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says

TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?

It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
NewsWest 9

Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills

MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction

Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

