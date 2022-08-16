Read full article on original website
Related
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police hosting “Burgers for Mike”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. the Odessa police department will host “Burgers for Mike”. The tickets are sold out online. However, they have about 100 walk-in plates still available. Mike Troglin was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. You can find out more about his story...
The Perfect Midland Odessa Labor Day Weekend Dinner
One of the things being an only child of a cook in the US Air Force did--was allow me to learn so much from my Dad when it comes to cooking. Admittedly, there were a LOT of dishes he'd make when I was a kid growing up in Chicago that I'd turn my nose up at and wouldn't be very excited to try (things like spaghetti with all kinds of extras thrown into the sauce like *gasp* mushrooms, onions, etc) or side dishes he'd serve like lima beans or peas... or heaven forbid asparagus!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
cbs7.com
West Texas veterans attended a funeral today for a veteran that had no family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today a funeral was held for a veteran in Midland who had no family but didn’t leave alone. John Thomas Strachan was 86 years old and served in the United States Army from February 1962 to August of 1962. Even though Strachan had no family in...
Runners Challenge Midland Drivers to Pay Attention to Them
Runners in Midland are more prominent in the past year, but some of them are calling out Midland drivers for not being aware that runners are on the road too. According to NewsWest 9, Lanita Torres is one of those runners that says that Midland drivers are not paying attention to her and other runners on the road.
cbs7.com
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
cbs7.com
Teacher receives $500 from Honda in Midland
Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last month, the Honda dealership in Midland has taken nominations for teachers to win a $500 Visa gift card just in time for back to school. The owner of Honda in Midland says teachers deserve to be recognized... And they’re glad to help educators out.
The Meaning Behind Cowboy Boots on Fence Posts in Texas
So, last week while on vacation I found myself on some rural backroads in Texas enjoying the countryside and the scenery when I noticed some cowboy boots turned upside down on a fence line. I have always this is nothing strange if you live in Texas, at some point you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week
Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Chile!. This beautiful 18-week Australian...
$1 million winning scratch ticket claimed by South Texas resident
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve recently claimed a hefty seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery or just have around $1 million to blow, did you know you can the world’s most expensive bathtub for around $850,000?. Susy Alexandre of Slice wrote that a bathtub cut from 20,000...
KHOU
'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas, TPWD says
TEXAS, USA — Everything is bigger in Texas, but even if it's not from the Lone Star State, it will find its way here!. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in South Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized...
Was Chico ‘The Parking Lot Puppy’ Pardoned for Jaywalking by Midland County Judge?
It's the case of CHICO, 'the parking lot puppy'. How does a lost fur baby make its way home to its proud owners? Well, from the looks of it, with a little help from a judge! That's exactly what happened in Midland County, TEXAS when a lost puppy named 'Chico' was found roaming the parking lot of the courthouse. Let's trace the case and see the final verdict!
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching ‘tipping point,’ experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
Texas Ranks First In Nation With Unfinished Construction
Doesn't matter where you travel to--because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Construction Projects everywhere were halted for safety reasons all over the United States. Now that things are back in full swing and back to "business as usual", workers will are kicking into high gear on Loop 250, 191, and all over city streets in the Permian. And there will be no busier state than Texas, as we have 4 cities that rank in the top 15 for open projects: San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0