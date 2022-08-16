Read full article on original website
Dr. Eric Holland named sole finalist for Rome superintendent’s job
August 16, 2022–6:11 p.m. Dr. Eric Holland has been named the sole finalist for the job of Rome City School Superintendent. Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as principal of Rome High School. Just last month, the board voted to release Holland from his...
wrganews.com
Ribbon-cutting Friday for Charles C. Parker Center
August 18, 2022–7:30 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation invite the public to a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 19 at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Center at Etowah Park at 1325 Kingston Highway, Rome. Upgrades and renovations funded by the...
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces President’s Honor Roll for summer 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the summer 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll included:
Forsyth County Schools spreading kindness through new program
(Photo/Jeff Bearden Twitter account) (Forsyth County, GA) In a world often marked by division, the Forsyth County School system is focusing on making things more positive for employees and students.
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
appenmedia.com
Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony. Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth...
harbinclinic.com
Dr. Dustin Horne Joins Family Medicine Calhoun
Harbin Clinic is excited to welcome Dr. Dustin Horne to Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Harbin Clinic team, and he will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, September 6th. When Dr. Dustin Horne started at Berry College, he considered nursing but...
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
WDEF
Local, state politicians defend Catoosa County CHI Memorial hospital
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — Many North Georgia residents are still frustrated over an appeal filed in May by Parkridge Health, which has the potential to delay a proposed CHI Memorial hospital for several years. The Defend Our Hospital Rally Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe touted the phrase “Patients...
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Terminus Wake Park
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Chase Andrews talks about how Terminus Wake Park is Georgia’s first cable wake facility designed for all ages and skill levels! We have two full-sized cable lakes, a Learn-to-Ride cable, and the Aqua Park – our inflatable obstacle course on the water. Stay connected...
thecitymenus.com
Summergrove Get Ready to Be Wow’d
In a Facebook post, WOW sno with a location in downtown Newnan stated that they are coming to Summer Grove. Their second location will open at 20 Market Square Way near the LINC. You can learn more about the job openings at wowsno.com/jobs. To see the progress and a few photos of wow sno click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/wowsno/
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: George Washington Carver Park
George Washington Carver Park is a true landmark of Georgia’s Civil Rights History established in 1950 on Lake Allatoona, just north of Atlanta, as the first state park for African-Americans in Georgia. The park boasts picnic facilities, playground, boat ramp and dock, beach, event facility and beautiful lakeside setting. Discover the park’s inspiring history and enjoy a day at “The Beach”!
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
secretatlanta.co
6 Must Experience Georgia Wineries With Breathtaking Views
There’s nothing like a delicious wine and a good charcuterie board AND even better company! While Atlanta is a growing city, there is still so much lush greenery we get to experience. North Georgia is home to some of the most beautiful wineries in the south. We have compiled a list of 6 wineries here in GA with the most amazing views.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It may sound like an insult, but for Atlanta’s Cynthia Johnson being called America’s Biggest Cheapskate is an honor she wears proudly. “I understand the assignment” Cynthia joked. Johnson recently won the title of America’s Biggest Cheapskate by Bargain Outlet Ollie’s, beating out...
wrganews.com
County engineers savings on Blacks Bluff Road project
August 18, 2022–7:17 a.m. Cornerstone Concrete Development, LLC began work last week to replace the culvert on Blacks Bluff Road, near the Lock and Dam. The failing, metal culvert had a 13’ diameter with about 30’ of cover. The initial emergency repair bid in the Spring of 2021 was for $1.2 million.
Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years
Fossils indicate that the spade-nosed fish with a bottom-mounted vacuum hose instead of jaws has existed for more than 136 million years, according to scientists.
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey
If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
