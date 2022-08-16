Read full article on original website
Isaiah Koch
2d ago
Why hasn’t Pritzker been recalled for contaminating the entire state?
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
foodsafetynews.com
Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints
Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
Capri Sun Recall: What Happens if Your Child Ingests Cleaning Solution
The contaminated juice pouches were detected after customers raised alarms over odd tastes.
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out for pizza with your friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some good pizza made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travelers and they all have excellent online reviews. Good food, friendly staff, affordable prices, and an amazing atmosphere. What more could you ask for? However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out and see for yourself. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Illinois to visit next time you are craving pizza:
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
Plans For Salvation Army Thrift Store Closings in 2022
Dozens of Salvation Army thrift shops have permanently closed since 2020, and more are expected to shutter throughout the current calendar year, according to executives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SalvationArmyUSA.org, ShopTheSalvationArmy.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Sports.Yahoo.com, and Omaha World-Herald.
Over 5,700 cases of Capri Sun juice pouches recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination
More than 5,700 cases of Capri Sun's wild cherry flavored juice pouches are being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination with cleaning solution, Kraft Heinz announced Monday. "Diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," the...
WebMD
Protein, Non-Dairy Drinks Recalled Over Contamination Risk
Aug. 1, 2022 – A recall of protein supplement drinks announced earlier this month was expanded on Aug. 10 to include a number of popular organic, non-dairy beverages. Lyons Magnus announced the original voluntary recall on July 28 of various protein and beverage products over worries they may be contaminated with germs like Cronobacter sakazakii. The announcement identified 53 affected products, ranging from Oatly Oat Milk to Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee.
Customers urged to return Capri-Sun drinks as more than 5,000 cases are recalled
Customers are being urged to return recently-purchased Capri-Sun drinks, after more than 5,000 cases of it were recalled by the manufacturer. The alarm was raised among bosses at the Kraft Heinz company when customers complained about the taste of Capri-Sun Wild Cherry. The company announced on Friday (12 August) that...
Frozen pizzas recalled because they may contain metal pieces
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The USDA has announced a recall for frozen pizzas that may be contaminated with metal pieces.Home Run Inn has had consumer complaints about extraneous materials, including metal, being found in their Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, the USDA said.The recalled pizzas were made on June 6 of this year and have a "best by" date of "12/03/22." The cartons are 33.5 ounces.The also have the establishment number of "EST. 18498-A" inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall alert.There have been no reports of injury or illness, the USDA said.For more information on this recall, visit this link.If you have any of the recalled pizzas, throw them away or return them to the story.
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Two popular discount store chains have combined forces to create the ultimate "dollar store" in Kentucky
If you love saving money on everyday items but often find it frustrating that you can't find everything you need in one place, then this story might put a smile on your face. Two popular discount retail store chains have recently decided to join forces to create the ultimate dollar store experience.
Recall alert: Metal fragments found in frozen meat pizzas prompt recall
WOODBRIDGE, Ill. — Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Sunday. The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023. Kraft Heinz said the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company said it discovered that the solution had accidentally mixed with the juice after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste. The recall does not apply to products sold outside of the U.S.
Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
Kraft Heinz Recalls Contaminated Classic Kids' Drink
Few things in the world make you feel like a kid during summer breaks like an incredibly sugary drink that comes in a box or a pouch. Juice boxes and packets have always a hit with kids -- a delicious drink that comes in a fun, squeezable container that forces you to make loud slurping noises when you get to the end? Solid gold. The satisfying pop! of stabbing the straw through the little foil-covered hole is a sense memory that many of us can still quickly recall.
