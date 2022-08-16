ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now

DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com

Three Dividend Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings from Analysts

High-yield dividend stocks have been incredibly resilient this year. As the market rally picks up steam, the following names seem likely to hold their own, even if everything else goes back on the retreat. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to have a closer look at three dividend...
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sold Big Tech stocks in the last quarter after warning that there'll be a recession in 2023

Stanley Druckenmiller dialed down on Big Tech holdings last quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday. Duquesne Family Office sold all of its Amazon shares and scaled back its stake in Microsoft, and bought pharmas. The billionaire investor warned earlier this year that stocks were already in a recession-fueled bear...
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. Bank of America combines Buffett's love of banks and dividends with the bullish trend in fintech. Amazon's cloud and ad growth likely drew the interest of Buffett and his team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
960 The Ref

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors cautiously reviewed mostly encouraging financial results from major retailers. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 241 points, or 0.7%, to...
tipranks.com

Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?

Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Down Between 40% and 89% That Could Skyrocket

Cloudflare is providing category-leading services and is primed to be a long-term winner. RingCentral's bearish momentum is nearly out of gas, and room. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
