ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bynoe-Gittens, Dortmund's latest jewel, extends contract

By CIARÁN FAHEY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QW55G_0hJCpPar00

Five Bundesliga appearances were enough.

Borussia Dortmund has moved quickly to secure the future of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the latest exciting young prospect to emerge at the club, after he inspired Dortmund’s comeback at Freiburg on Friday.

The winger came on late and showed no hesitation in running at defenders. Bynoe-Gittens let fly from distance to equalize — his first goal for the club in his fifth league appearance — and he also played a role in the next goal before Dortmund went on to win 3-1.

Dortmund announced Tuesday that it was extending the 18-year-old player's contract to June 2025, warding off any potential suitors who may have noticed his impact already. His previous deal at Dortmund ran till 2023.

“He has the skills to change games,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said of Bynoe-Gittens’ starring role in Freiburg. “He’s a game changer and that’s what I wanted to see from him. Not just that he plays the game, but that he makes the difference. He did that.”

Bynoe-Gittens only turned 18 last week. He joined Dortmund in 2020 from Manchester City, which had coaxed him from Reading in 2018.

Like England forward Jadon Sancho before him, Bynoe-Gittens evidently felt his development was better served at Dortmund than at wealthy City which has seen major competition for places since 2008.

In recent years Dortmund has overseen the development of players like Robert Lewandowski, Christian Pulisic, Mario Götze, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, İlkay Gündoğan, and Gio Reyna, who’s still with the club.

The London-born Bynoe-Gittens made his Dortmund debut in a 6-1 win over Wolfsburg in April and went on to make three more league appearances for the team last season. He also helped Dortmund’s under-19 side win a German title and was part of England’s under-19 team which won the European Championship on July 1.

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl praised Bynoe-Gittens’ “exciting development” after the player extended his contract on Tuesday.

“Jamie has always excelled with his speed and creativity, and his unpredictability in one-on-ones brings a very special element to our squad at a young age already,” Kehl said. “It’s fun to see how he works on himself and his game. We are far from seeing the end of this development, we will give him the necessary time for it.”

The player told the Dortmund website he was grateful for the show of faith from the club.

“It means a lot to me,” Bynoe-Gittens said. “It was always my goal to continue on the path I feel has just started at Dortmund.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kehl
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Mario Götze
The Independent

Is Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off on Tuesday evening (kick-off 8pm BST) as the Scottish side aim to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2010-11 season.The first leg of the play-off takes place at Ibrox - scene of so many memorable European nights during the Gers’ run to the Europa League final last year and also of the 3-0 triumph over Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round last week that saw them overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg against the Belgians.For their part, PSV...
UEFA
SPORTbible

Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix

Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Manchester City#Jewel
The Independent

Manchester United turn to Dortmund full-back Thomas Meunier

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly reached out to Chelsea about the possibility of signing forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Times says the Red Devils are seeking a season-long move to help boost their attacking potency, while the United States international is believed to be open to any move which gives him more playing time.Staying at Old Trafford, The Telegraph reports club bosses are also considering signing Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier. However, any move is likely to be dependent on whether they are able to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace.Everton are apparently weighing an approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SOCCER
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
41K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy