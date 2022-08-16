ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Masih Alinejad
Hassan Rouhani
Fox News

Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate

"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Afghanistan
Denmark
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
