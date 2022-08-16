Read full article on original website
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report
Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics. "As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no...
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Adam Kinzinger warns that some Christians now 'equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,' calls out pastors who support Trumpism
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some Christians in the US are equating Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. In an interview with MSNBC, he also criticized pastors who spread Trumpism from the pulpit. The GOP congressman also warned of political tribalism that has blurred voters' moral boundaries. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of...
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CNN’s Clarissa Ward returns to Kabul, Afghanistan, one year after the city fell to Taliban rule, to report on how Afghan people, and Afghan women specifically, are living and reacting to changes in the country.
Bill Maher reacts to Salman Rushdie attack: Don't come at me with 'Islamophobic' to shut off Islam debate
"Real Time" host Bill Maher kicked off his panel discussion on Friday night by addressing the attack of his friend and frequent guest Salman Rushdie. Rushdie was rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after he was stabbed by a man at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, New York. The suspect was arrested and later identified as 24-year-old Hadi Matar.
13,000 Belarus Ex-Military And Police To Join War In Ukraine; 'Key Motive' Is Money
Thousands of active and former Belarusian military and police members are expected to join the war in Ukraine to fight alongside the Russian army, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. Oleksii Hromov, head of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at least...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Russia Destroys More Than 100 HIMARS Missiles: Defense Ministry
Both Ukraine and the U.S. have been touting the war-torn country's use of the HIMARS weapons systems against Russia.
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep
The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
30 US troops died in single deadliest incident of the Afghanistan War 11 years ago in Extortion 17 mission
The U.S. suffered its deadliest single-incident loss of life in all of Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan when a U.S. CH-47D Chinook helicopter, call-signed “Extortion 17,” was shot down on Aug. 6, 2011. All 38 passengers aboard Extortion 17, including 30 U.S. military personnel, eight Afghans and...
