Netflix's Cabinet of Curiosities trailer promises a four-night Halloween event

By Amy West
 2 days ago

Guillermo del Toro's horror anthology series is set to offer up eight chilling stories, starring the likes of Rupert Grint and Andrew Lincoln

Netflix has confirmed that Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will have a staggered release, offering subscribers a spooky event to enjoy over the Halloween period. Much like how the streamer rolled out its Fear Street movie trilogy weekly, two episodes of the horror anthology series will become available each night, starting on October 25.

The platform announced the schedule alongside a new blood-soaked trailer, which takes a sneak peek behind the scenes of the upcoming show and sees del Toro promise delights and scares in equal measure.

"Cabinet of Curiosities is a show that I've always wanted to make," the Oscar-winning filmmaker explains in the promo. "In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights; some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.

"We wanted to create beautiful, practical creatures with all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster. We achieved some of the most remarkable images in the series," Del Toro continues in the clip, which you can watch above. "With Cabinet of Curiosities, what I'm trying to say is, 'Look, the world is beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time'."

Starring the likes of Eric Andre, F. Murray Abraham, Demetrius Grosse, Ben Barnes, Sofia Boutella, Essie Davis, Rupert Grint, and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, the episode titles are as follows: The Murmuring, The Autopsy, Lot 36, Pickman's Model, The Viewing, Dreams in the Witch House, The Outside, Graveyard Rats.

Some of the directors involved in the project include The Babadook’s Jennifer Kent, Splice’s Vincenzo Natali, A Girl Walks Home At Night's Ana Lily Amirpour, and Twilight's Catherine Hardwicke. David Prior, Panos Cosmatos, Keith Thomas, and Guillermo Navarro also helm their own installments.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will premiere on October 25. While we wait, check out our list of the best Netflix shows available to stream now.

