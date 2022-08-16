ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizard of Oz is getting a "modern reimagining" from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris

By Emily Garbutt
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDcNb_0hJCoGHz00

The Wizard of Oz is getting a "modern reimagining" directed by Kenya Barris, according to Deadline . Any further details about the new movie are being kept tightly under wraps for now, though.

Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, the original movie was released in 1939 and stars Judy Garland as Dorothy, a young girl who gets whisked away from her family's farm in Kansas to the mysterious land of Oz.

Teaming up with a scarecrow in need of a brain, a lion in need of some courage, and a tin man in need of a heart, the ragtag group travel along the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to help Dorothy get home again.

As for Barris, he is the creator of the sitcom Black-ish, as well as the writer of movies like Girls Trip, Coming 2 America , and the recent Cheaper by the Dozen reboot. His directorial debut, You People, is set to be released on Netflix later this year and stars an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny.

Other projects in the works from the director include a remake of the sports comedy White Men Can't Jump, a movie about comedian Richard Pryor, an animated film inspired by Bob Marley's music, and a movie musical about Juneteenth.

While we wait for The Wizard of Oz reboot to arrive on the big screen, check out our picks of the other upcoming movies that should be on your radar in 2022 and beyond.

Fritz2112
2d ago

Nobody will ever sing Somewhere Over the Rainbow like Judy Garland did in that movie.

BLÀCKBEÀRD
2d ago

no no no no no no God no why destroy a good movie?!?!?

Remain Calm
1d ago

Just another woke project with record low numbers. See Wonder Years for details.

IN THIS ARTICLE
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
