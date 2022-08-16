Wizard of Oz is getting a "modern reimagining" from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris

The Wizard of Oz is getting a "modern reimagining" directed by Kenya Barris, according to Deadline . Any further details about the new movie are being kept tightly under wraps for now, though.

Based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, the original movie was released in 1939 and stars Judy Garland as Dorothy, a young girl who gets whisked away from her family's farm in Kansas to the mysterious land of Oz.

Teaming up with a scarecrow in need of a brain, a lion in need of some courage, and a tin man in need of a heart, the ragtag group travel along the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald City to help Dorothy get home again.

As for Barris, he is the creator of the sitcom Black-ish, as well as the writer of movies like Girls Trip, Coming 2 America , and the recent Cheaper by the Dozen reboot. His directorial debut, You People, is set to be released on Netflix later this year and stars an ensemble cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny.

Other projects in the works from the director include a remake of the sports comedy White Men Can't Jump, a movie about comedian Richard Pryor, an animated film inspired by Bob Marley's music, and a movie musical about Juneteenth.

While we wait for The Wizard of Oz reboot to arrive on the big screen, check out our picks of the other upcoming movies that should be on your radar in 2022 and beyond.

