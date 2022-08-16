She-Hulk release schedule: when does episode 1 release on Disney Plus?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicks off the next installment of the MCU's small-screen offerings on Disney Plus . Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, who starts turning into a powerful, green, and 6'7" version of herself after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will also appear in the series, along with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Tim Roth's Abomination, Benedict Wong's Wong, and MCU newcomers Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil.

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 release date is August 18 on Disney Plus. You'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to tune in.

The episode will release on Thursday at 12am PST/3am EST/8am BST , so you've got a late night or early morning ahead of you if you want to catch the episode as soon as it drops.

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are there?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law consists of nine episodes. The first episode is released on August 18, with the rest following weekly. The finale will arrive on the streamer on October 13. Here's what that looks like as a handy schedule:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – August 18

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 – August 25

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – September 8

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – October 13

