She-Hulk release schedule: when does episode 1 release on Disney Plus?

By Emily Garbutt
 2 days ago

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law kicks off the next installment of the MCU's small-screen offerings on Disney Plus . Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, AKA She-Hulk, who starts turning into a powerful, green, and 6'7" version of herself after receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Mark Ruffalo will also appear in the series, along with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Tim Roth's Abomination, Benedict Wong's Wong, and MCU newcomers Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil.

But when does the next Marvel TV show arrive on Disney Plus? Well, that's where our handy release schedule comes in. And, if you don't have Disney Plus yet, you can use our useful sign-on widget below to make an account.

When is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 releasing on Disney Plus?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqZ9J_0hJCnDbb00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 release date is August 18 on Disney Plus. You'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to tune in.

The episode will release on Thursday at 12am PST/3am EST/8am BST , so you've got a late night or early morning ahead of you if you want to catch the episode as soon as it drops.

How many episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRyfE_0hJCnDbb00

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law consists of nine episodes. The first episode is released on August 18, with the rest following weekly. The finale will arrive on the streamer on October 13. Here's what that looks like as a handy schedule:

  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1 – August 18
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2 – August 25
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3 – September 1
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 4 – September 8
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5 – September 15
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 6 – September 22
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7 – September 29
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8 – October 6
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9 – October 13

Up to date with She-Hulk? Catch up with the rest of the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and all the new superhero movies coming our way over the next few years.

