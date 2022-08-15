Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Fitchburg house gutted by fire; family gets out OK, pet ferret dies
FITCHBURG — A single-family house on Highview Street was heavily damaged by fire late Wednesday morning. Homeowner Guillermo Reyes said he saw fire in the basement of 111 Highview St. around 11 a.m. and got his wife and three kids out of the house. The family's pet ferret died, Reyes said. ...
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
The Beagles are here! Beagles rescued from research facility arrive at Mass. shelter
GROVELAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is partaking in the rescue efforts of nearly 4,000 Beagles from Virginia after being saved from the Envigo mass-breeding facility. Five of the beagle puppies, Barkley, Ridgley, Easton, Laurel, and Cloverly, arrived at Sweet Paws Rescue in Groveland, MA on Tuesday, according...
Attorney for Carlos Asencio, accused of killing Amanda Dabrowski, says he was brilliant kid before ‘something happened’
Carlos Asencio, the man accused of stabbing Amanda Dabrowski to death, was a “brilliant kid,” then “something happened” to affect his mental health, according to his lawyer Robert M. Griffin. Griffin is pursuing an insanity defense for the killing that took place on July 3, 2019...
DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall
BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon. The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened. “My son was in the...
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
WCVB
Animal tranquilizer xylazine discovered in other drugs, raising overdose concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials say a sedative that's not approved for human use and is linked to overdose deaths has been found in several kinds of illegal drugs in Massachusetts. The animal tranquilizer, xylazine, has been found mixed with cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in Worcester County, according to District...
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
Fundraiser started to purchase headstone for 13-year-old victim of deadly Chandler Street Crash in Worcester
The family of the 13-year-old girl who was killed in a three-car crash on Chandler Street in Worcester on July 23 is fundraising to pay for her headstone. Sonia Garcia, the girl’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page on Aug. 10. “Leanny was an amazing 13-year-old and at that young...
Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats
BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx
WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
studyfinds.org
College mental health crisis: Depression cases skyrocket by 135 percent
BOSTON — College is supposed to be the best time in many students’ lives. From making lifelong friends to creating new experiences, college is the time to explore and find yourself before going out into the “real world.” However, researchers from Boston University reveal that the mental health of college students is getting worse. Their study found that rates of anxiety and depression have skyrocketed over the last eight years.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'
Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
