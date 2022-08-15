ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

westernmassnews.com

Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton

(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Deaths, overdoses could jump in Worcester area after animal tranquilizer found mixed with drugs

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials are warning of a possible jump in deaths and overdoses after an animal tranquilizer has been increasingly detected in drugs in Worcester County. Xylazine, a sedative not approved for human use, is not an opioid but can compound the effects of opioids by causing drowsiness, amnesia, slow breathing and heart rate, and dangerously low blood pressure, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early warned in a news release on Tuesday.
whdh.com

7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
CBS Boston

Boston Children's Hospital reports large volume of threats

BOSTON – Boston Children's Hospital says staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients.In a statement, Boston Children's Hospital said an article online falsely claims doctors are performing hysterectomies on minors.The age of consent for that gender-affirming procedure is 18."We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms, and we reject the false narratives upon which they are based," Boston Children's Hospital said in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement to protect our clinicians, staff, patients, families, and the broader Boston Children's Hospital community and hold the offenders accountable. We will continue to take all appropriate measures to protect our people."
WCVB

New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo

BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx

WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
studyfinds.org

College mental health crisis: Depression cases skyrocket by 135 percent

BOSTON — College is supposed to be the best time in many students’ lives. From making lifelong friends to creating new experiences, college is the time to explore and find yourself before going out into the “real world.” However, researchers from Boston University reveal that the mental health of college students is getting worse. Their study found that rates of anxiety and depression have skyrocketed over the last eight years.
FOX 61

2 Massachusetts residents charged in Bristol 'street takeover'

Bristol police have charged two people in connection with a "street takeover" that happened in June. A "street takeover" is described by police as a new fad where illegal street racers block off an intersection or portions of the roadway. Then, individuals perform illegal stunts with their cars that endanger themselves and spectators.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
