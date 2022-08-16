ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri

By Logan DeLoye
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ArD7_0hJClhor00
Photo: Getty Images

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Missouri restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That , the best chicken tenders served in Missouri can be found at Civil Kitchen in Springfield. This restaurant is known for serving their chicken with vanilla syrup and cinnamon.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"Hand-breaded, all-white-meat chicken strips take center stage on the entrée menu at Civil Kitchen. They are served with house fries and flash-fried kale and sauces like cinnamon vanilla syrup, peppered bacon gravy, or maple balsamic reduction. Everything at Civil is made-from-scratch, making this one of Missouri's best."

Comments / 1

Related
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Famed hot dog advertisement vehicle coming to the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wienermobile is steadily advancing toward Springfield for a “meat” and greet with residents, according to a pun-stuffed press release. The Queen City hasn’t been graced by Oscar Mayer’s hot dog car in a year — but the wait will soon be over. The famed advertisement vehicle will be in Springfield and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Springfield, MO
Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Awesome 92.3

Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best

I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
grocerydive.com

Buc-ee’s announces store in Missouri, will expand West in 2024

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based convenience-store and truck-stop chain known for its massive stores and array of food options, will break ground on its new travel center in Springfield, Missouri, — its first in the state — on Aug. 23. Since expanding outside of Texas in 2019, Buc-ee's has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts

Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Tenders#Best Chicken#Chicken Strips#Food Drink#Civil Kitchen
KOLR10 News

Weekend events you can attend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Springfield Man Wins $174,000 From Missouri Lottery

(KTTS News) — A Missouri Lottery player from Springfield has won half of a $348,000 prize. The lucky ticket winner ended up with a Show Me Cash ticket worth $174,000. He bought the ticket at the Kum & Go at 1313 W. Battlefield. The Lottery did not release his...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos […]
ozarksfn.com

A Small Town Treasure

GOLDEN CITY, MO. – On a winding, curvy, country highway in Southwest Missouri, which leads to a small town, seemingly lost in a historic period of yester-year, named Golden City, you will see a lighted red sign for a small cafe named Cooky’s, the nickname of its original owner. Cooky and his wife, Ellen, opened this small town treasure in 1942. A picture of the hard-working couple can be found hanging on the wall as you first walk through the front door.
GOLDEN CITY, MO
99.5 WKDQ

Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp

If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
MISSOURI STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
482
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy