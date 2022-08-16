ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

5 Things to Know: Wilmington CC

By Jeff Eisenband, PGATOUR.COM
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhrlK_0hJCkzQU00
Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association)

The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.

Here are Five Things to Know about this new venue:

1. Rich History

Golf at Wilmington Country Club can be traced back to 1901. The Delaware Field Club, which provided members with opportunities to play baseball, football, tennis and cricket and had previously built a nine-hole course in nearby Elsmere, evolved into Wilmington Country Club that year, buying 129 acres of land in Wilmington and offering stock at $25 a share. Annual dues were also set at $25.

The original course was nine holes and carved out of a wheat field cleared by 25 workers using eight horses. Full construction took about two months and cost $2,000. Nearby land was meant to be reserved for wheat harvesting, but the board quickly saw golf as a greater source of revenue, so another nine holes were added for $850. The 5,700-yard course played as a par 72-and-a-half.

In the 1950s, Wilmington Country Club bought a new piece of land and handed the keys to Robert Trent Jones, one of the era’s preeminent golf architects. Jones created a beast, which is expected to play longer than 7,500 yards for this year’s BMW Championship.

While the South Course opened in the fall of 1959, the North Course followed roughly one year later with a shorter 6,721-yard design by Dick Wilson. The North Course may be shorter, but it also features smaller greens, narrower fairways and more sand than the South.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCMsL_0hJCkzQU00
(Western Golf Association)

2. Flip It

While this will be Wilmington Country Club’s first professional event, its amateur history goes back over a century, as the original course hosted the 1913 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The new South Course followed with the 1965 and 1978 U.S. Junior Amateurs, the 1971 U.S. Amateur, the 1978 U.S. Girls’ Junior and the 2003 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

The 1971 U.S. Amateur, then a stroke-play event, produced Wilmington’s signature shot, one that is both the most famous in the club’s history and led to a re-routing of the layout. Canadian Gary Cowan, who’d also won the U.S. Amateur five years earlier, came to the 72nd hole with a one-shot lead over 19-year-old phenom Eddie Pearce, who’d won the 1968 U.S. Junior Amateur and returned to the final a year later. But Cowan yanked his drive into the left rough and found himself in a buried lie. He’d faced a similar shot two days earlier and came up short of the green. A playoff seemed like a real possibility.

Cowan, who’d used a wedge in his first trip to this same rough, took out a 9-iron this time for the 130-yard shot. The 32-year-old insurance man’s strike carried to the green and rolled into the hole. The walk-off eagle gave him a three-shot win.

Cowan’s shot would change Wilmington Country Club forever. Ahead of that U.S. Amateur, the television broadcasters asked the club to flip the nines in order to feature the clubhouse on the shot into the final hole. After Cowan’s heroics, Wilmington’s membership decided to permanently adopt the U.S. Amateur layout.

The course will again be slightly adjusted for a big event. This time, the routing is being changed to fit hospitality tents on key holes and balance the two nines (the current front nine typically plays more difficult for the members). The BMW Championship layout will see Nos. 10-13-14-15-5-6-7-8-9 used as the front nine and 1-2-3-4-16-17-11-12-18 as the back nine, meaning Cowan’s finishing hole will still be the final hole 51 years later.

Along with the USGA events, the 2013 Palmer Cup came to Wilmington and saw a United States team led by Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Patrick Rodgers dominate the European team, 20.5-9.5. Thomas and Rodgers each collected three and a half points in the event, while Berger recorded three.

Wilmington Country Club also is where a player with one of the TOUR’s great nicknames got his start. Ed “Porky” Oliver was a caddie at Wilmington Country Club before going on to win eight times on TOUR and play in three Ryder Cups. Oliver will be inducted into the Western Golf Association’s Caddie Hall of Fame at this year’s BMW (the WGA also conducts the BMW Championship). Oliver’s biggest win was the 1941 Western Open, which also was conducted by the WGA. Both Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson were runners-up in that event. Oliver was runner-up in three majors, finishing second to Hogan in the 1946 PGA and 1953 Masters and Julius Boros in the 1952 U.S. Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kI71q_0hJCkzQU00
(Western Golf Association)

3. The King and The Bear

After Jones finished the course, Wilmington Country Club welcomed some of the globe’s best as guests. In 1963, Arnold Palmer came through for an exhibition. In July 1966, Carol Mann and Gary Player descended upon Wilmington for a match.

And then in September 1966, the big one occurred, as Palmer returned to Wilmington with Jack Nicklaus in a match between the budding rivals. Palmer joined forces with Delaware Amateur champion Roy Marquette, while Nicklaus teamed with amateur legend Bill Hyndman. Hyndman had defeated Nicklaus just seven years earlier at the British Amateur before losing the championship match to future PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman.

Nicklaus’ 69 edged Palmer’s 71, but strong play from Marquette lifted Team Palmer to a narrow victory. Birdies by Palmer on 13 and Marquette on 14 (in the original routing) flipped the match into their favor. A crowd of 1,500 cheered the group around Wilmington as they helped raise $10,000 for charity.

Palmer reportedly passed on a dinner with President Lyndon B. Johnson to play in the exhibition, flying in on what “The Morning News” called his “$900,000 jet.” Nicklaus, coming off a 10-day Florida vacation, tied the course record with a 69 and narrowly missed a 20-footer on 18 that would have broken the mark.

The par-5 12th hole – which is now the third hole for membership, but will be No. 12 again this week – was the site of a memorable scene. No player had ever reached the 594-yard hole in two, but Nicklaus gave himself a chance with a 350-yard drive. His second shot with a 1-iron sailed over the water short of the green, past the pin and ended up in a bunker. He proceeded to get up-and-down for birdie. When someone in the gallery mentioned to Nicklaus that Gary Player had called the hole “unfair,” Nicklaus’ bluntly retorted, “That’s because he can’t reach it.”

That exhibition also was the site of an ace by Palmer. Or was it?

Palmer wrote in his autobiography that he made his eighth career hole-in-one during that match. He said the hole-in-one came on the 13th hole, which will play as No. 2 for the BMW Championship.

However, a scorecard from the event and “The Morning News” story make no mention of this. According to Michael Shank, PGA Director of Golf at Wilmington, the club’s centennial history referenced the exhibition, but says nothing of the hole-in-one.

Could it have been during a practice round with Nicklaus?

Perhaps, or there’s another plausible answer. Palmer’s long-time dentist, Howdy Giles, was based in Wilmington and Palmer used to fly into town to both get his teeth checked and play Wilmington Country Club with Giles and friends. Did the hole-in-one occur during one of those rounds? This mystery remains unsolved.

4. Toughen Up

When the BMW Championship was awarded to Wilmington Country Club in November 2020, the planning committee spent the winter both celebrating and planning renovations. Six decades removed from Jones’ creation of the course, changes were needed to prepare the course for PGA TOUR play.

Keith Foster had previously provided renovations in 2008, but in 2020 a new batch of adjustments was needed. A tornado earlier that year had brought down 300 trees and destroyed every bunker on both the North and South courses.

Architect Andrew Green used the repairs as an opportunity to introduce new characteristics to the course. For example, the fifth hole lost two trees that previously protected the hole’s left side. As a means of deterring players from launching drives into open rough or using the nearby 16th fairway (the 14th hole for the BMW), Green added bunkers to the open area between the two holes. He also moved the fifth fairway slightly left to “protect the strategic integrity” of the hole, Shank said.

Another hole, the 14th for the members and the BMW’s third hole, appeared to be a par 5 that could be adjusted to a par 4 for the pros. However, the unfortunate loss of a 280-year-old white oak behind the original green led Green to propose moving the green 60 yards farther back. While softening the dogleg in the fairway, this will now play as a 582-yard par 5 for the BMW Championship.

A total of 250,000 square feet of construction was done, with about 200 yards added to the course. It now measures 7,5349 yards and plays to a par of 71.

“The South Course presents challenging tee shots with fairway bunkers guarding the landing zones, very large putting surfaces divided into multiple sections and flash-faced bunkers,” Shank said.

The greens and approaches are Bermudagrass with bentgrass tees and fairways, along with tall fescue in the courtesy paths, primary rough and secondary rough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ep2x7_0hJCkzQU00
(Western Golf Association)

5. Heading Home

Taking some liberty with the routing for its PGA TOUR debut, the BMW Championship has loaded the final stretch with character and treachery.

The 15th hole (the regular 17th) is a par 3 that can play as long as 234 yards, with water defending most of the green. The triangular green features three different plateaus, with the lowest at the front right and higher tiers on the back right and back left. A left pin placement demands a full carry over water, as the green narrows the farther back and left a tee shot goes. A bunker directly behind the center of the green guards against a long shot. A back-left pin on Sunday will surely penalize players who are overly aggressive with double-bogeys.

No. 16 (usually the 11th hole) can play as long as 393 yards, but is also a good candidate to be turned into a drivable par-4 at some point during the week. The hole plays slightly uphill with a bunker on the right side of the fairway, 85 yards short of the green. Players will need to decide if they are going to lay up short of the bunker, leaving an approach of approximately 100 yards, or play around, or over, the trap that cuts into the fairway.

On the green, a ridge that runs through the center of the green acts as a backboard for front hole locations while protecting pins cut on the back half of the putting surface. It will be both the location of the tee and the flag that will determine how players choose to play this hole.

After a 17th hole (normally No. 12) loaded with sand, the 18th hole – the only hole on the back nine in its normal spot in the routing – is a 446-yard, dogleg-left par 4 with an uphill approach shot. Most players will look to land their tee shot at the bend of the fairway, where bunkers await to swallow tee shots on both the left and right sides. Bunkers are stationed short of the green on both sides, and the approach becomes more blind the farther back the pin is placed.

Of course, players can opt for the left junk if they want to recreate Wilmington’s most historic shot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

First round of BMW Championship tees off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del.(CBS) -- Some of the world's best golfers are teeing off in Delaware for the BMW Championship Thursday morning. The event is expected to bring more than 140,000 people to the Wilmington area as the first round of the PGA Tour event gets underway at the Wilmington Country Club. "I just like watching them play, I like to follow them around, especially Rory, he's my favorite," Wilmington resident Amy Shenyo said. This is new territory for the players too. From Hotel Du Pont, where some are staying, to Wilmington Country club for the event, this is their first taste of the...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
delawaretoday.com

Former Miss Delaware Danielle Alura Finds Ways to Give Back

From performing to activism to beekeeping, Danielle Alura is always busy helping others and making a difference. For actress, model, singer and activist Danielle Alura, being onstage is normal— but often she’s speaking someone else’s words or wearing a fictional character’s clothes. At pageants, and for her causes, she speaks for herself.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Player
Person
Dick Wilson
Person
Arnold Palmer
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Robert Trent Jones
delawarebusinessnow.com

Amtrak hiring in Delaware and other locations

Amtrak is seeking candidates for jobs in Delaware and throughout its system. Northern Delaware has a wide range of Amtrak operations and, in the past, employed 1,000 people. The carrier made sharp cuts in service during the pandemic, but has been restoring its schedule as demand increased. Amtrak has about...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pga#The Delaware Field Club#Wilmington Country Club
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

ChristianaCare drops out of deal to buy Crozer Health

ChristianaCare’s plans to expand into the Philly area have blown up. The Wilmington health care system announced Thursday that it will not be buying Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. The two systems had announced the signing of a letter of intent for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect on Feb. 11, 2022. Since then, a joint statement ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
delawarepublic.org

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground on new facility in Middletown

A new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is coming to Middletown promising hundreds of jobs. WuXi STA is a contract, research, development, and manufacturing organization, and Tuesday the company broke ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical campus in Middletown. This is the company’s second facility in the United States, and will be...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
186K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy