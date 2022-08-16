Read full article on original website
Dalton James Cole
Dalton James Cole, 30, of Zanesville passed Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1991 in Delaware, Ohio the son of Malinda Burroughs Tapia and Jeffery Allen Cole. Dalton loved being outdoors. He was a jokester and loved to prank people. He was very ornery but...
Audrey Parsons
Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise cattle Potts also told us.
Michael F. Loraditch
Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
Daniel F. Hoffer
Daniel F. Hoffer, 83, of Chandlersville passed at 2:39 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital CCU. He was born on Thursday, October 27, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Christian and Garnett Lowry Hoffer. Daniel was a member of Norwich United Methodist Church. He...
Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield
Patricia “Pat” Brassfield, 77, of East Fultonham, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wed. August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1945 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene Pletcher. She had worked as an operator at Ohio Bell, worked at Big Bear in the deli, and then was the library lady/secretary at Maysville Local Schools for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, card club, and her special dog Willis. She is survived by one son Larry (Jamey) Brassfield. One brother Tom (Sherri) Pletcher. Two sisters Jean (Dave) Ross and Darlene (Bob) Mason. Five grandsons Dakota, Jules, Mayson, Caleb, and Tucker. Six great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law Linda Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Brassfield, one son Rick Brassfield, one great-granddaughter Macy, one sister Laura Bagent. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. August 19, 2022 at Wiliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. August 20, 2022 with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Stovertown Lutheran Cemetery,.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Pies in Ohio
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
Donald L. Baker
Donald L. Baker, 79, of Adamsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 26, 1942, the son of the late Don and Bonnie Baker. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by Jeff Baker and Mike Baker. Donald...
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 19-59. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents….Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson, spoke about what Mr. Gizmo will be like when he grows up and what kind of home is perfect for him.
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption. Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.
