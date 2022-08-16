ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

Dalton James Cole

Dalton James Cole, 30, of Zanesville passed Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, September 11, 1991 in Delaware, Ohio the son of Malinda Burroughs Tapia and Jeffery Allen Cole. Dalton loved being outdoors. He was a jokester and loved to prank people. He was very ornery but...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Audrey Parsons

Audrey F. Parsons, 80 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on August 17, 2022. Audrey was born in Belmont on October 18, 1941. She is the daughter of the late Harold Steen and Josephine Gatten. Audrey is survived by her family, friends, and her beloved dog Tillie. In...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Pee-Wee Sheep Show at the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair featured the Pee-Wee Sheep Show on Thursday, August 18th. Director of the County Sheep Committee, Michele Potts says that the event highlights kids and parents alike to have fun while being surrounded by animals. The show is for kids who aren’t quite old enough to join 4-H but still want to have a chance to raise cattle Potts also told us.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Michael F. Loraditch

Michael “Mike” Loraditch, 63 of Cambridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 15, 2022 at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge. Mike was born in Lorain, Ohio on December 17, 1958. He is the son of Leo Francis Loraditch and Sue Ann (Burchett) Loraditch. He was noted as being a quiet and loving man and he cherished spending time with his family and the Love of his life, Carol.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Daniel F. Hoffer

Daniel F. Hoffer, 83, of Chandlersville passed at 2:39 A.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Genesis Hospital CCU. He was born on Thursday, October 27, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Christian and Garnett Lowry Hoffer. Daniel was a member of Norwich United Methodist Church. He...
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Senior Day At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Senior Day at the Muskingum County Fair allowed those 60 years or older in for free until 5 p.m. Activities Director for the Muskingum County Center for Seniors, Tara Rock, said there was a great crowd throughout the day. Elder and Margaret Godby of New Concord were the...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Rabbit Showmanship At The Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- 4-H provides critical learning resources for kids and teens all year long. 14-year-old, Julia Carpenter, and her rabbit, Sam, told us the impact 4-H had on them the last five years. “It definitely takes time and commitment. And you really have to take some responsibility,” she said.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Patricia “Pat” Brassfield

Patricia “Pat” Brassfield, 77, of East Fultonham, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wed. August 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1945 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene Pletcher. She had worked as an operator at Ohio Bell, worked at Big Bear in the deli, and then was the library lady/secretary at Maysville Local Schools for 35 years. She enjoyed reading, card club, and her special dog Willis. She is survived by one son Larry (Jamey) Brassfield. One brother Tom (Sherri) Pletcher. Two sisters Jean (Dave) Ross and Darlene (Bob) Mason. Five grandsons Dakota, Jules, Mayson, Caleb, and Tucker. Six great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law Linda Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry Brassfield, one son Rick Brassfield, one great-granddaughter Macy, one sister Laura Bagent. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Fri. August 19, 2022 at Wiliam Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sat. August 20, 2022 with Pastor John Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Stovertown Lutheran Cemetery,.
EAST FULTONHAM, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Donald L. Baker

Donald L. Baker, 79, of Adamsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 14, 2022 at his home. Donald was born December 26, 1942, the son of the late Don and Bonnie Baker. In addition to his parents, Donald is also preceded in death by Jeff Baker and Mike Baker. Donald...
ADAMSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pet of the Week: Meet Gizmo

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s been giving homeless pets both big and small a second chance since 19-59. This week they’re looking for a home for one of their smallest residents….Gizmo. He’s just about three months old and is a Terrier Beagle Mix full of energy who’d bring joy to just about any home. Executive Director of the Animal Shelter Society, April Cohagen-Gibson, spoke about what Mr. Gizmo will be like when he grows up and what kind of home is perfect for him.
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Dog of the Week: Meet Bruno

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption introduces us to one of its senior dogs that is available for adoption. Meet Bruno, he loves car rides and would do well with any kind of family, gets along with cats and is house broken. Canine Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug McQuaid, spoke about why Bruno was considered a senior.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

