2022 BMW Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are moving right along.
The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is this week at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring at 7,534 yards.
Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cantlay won the next week, too, capturing the FedEx Cup.
Will Zalatoris, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his first career victory, is looking to build on his win. Scottie Scheffler missed the cut last week and is looking to rebound. World No. 2 Cameron Smith withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday.
Only the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. There are 68 golfers in the field, with Smith and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) not competing.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.
First round tee times
1st hole
Tee time Players
9:10 a.m.
Harold Varner III, Alex Noren
9:20 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore
9:30 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie
9:40 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim
9:50 a.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz
10:00 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott
10:10 a.m.
Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira
10:25 a.m.
Seamus Power, Shane Lowry
10:35 a.m.
Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee
10:45 a.m.
Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners
10:55 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Tom Kim
11:05 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge
11:15 a.m.
Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
11:25 a.m.
Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
11:40 a.m.
Sam Burns, Tony Finau
11:50 a.m.
Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im
12:00 p.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman
12:10 p.m.
Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele
12:20 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:30 p.m.
Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo
12:40 p.m.
Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis
12:55 p.m.
Scotti Stallings, Andrew Putnam
1:05 p.m.
Luke List, Russell Henley
1:15 p.m.
Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale
1:25 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy
1:35 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise
1:45 p.m.
Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala
1:55 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Brian Harman
2:10 p.m.
Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
2:20 p.m.
Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama
2:30 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy
2:40 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler
2:50 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young
3:00 p.m.
Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.
Thursday, August 18th
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Friday, August 19th
TV
Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, August 20th
TV
Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.
NBC:
3-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, August 21st
TV
Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.
NBC:
2-6 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
STREAM
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
