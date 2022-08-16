2022 BMW Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

The FedEx Cup Playoffs are moving right along.

The second event of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 playoffs is this week at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. The course was originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1959, and Andrew Green completed a renovation last year. It is a par-71 course measuring at 7,534 yards.

Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Cantlay won the next week, too, capturing the FedEx Cup.

Will Zalatoris, who won the FedEx St. Jude Championship for his first career victory, is looking to build on his win. Scottie Scheffler missed the cut last week and is looking to rebound. World No. 2 Cameron Smith withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday.

Only the top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. There are 68 golfers in the field, with Smith and Tommy Fleetwood (personal reasons) not competing.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s what you need to know for the first round of the 2022 BMW Championship. All times listed are ET.

BMW Championship: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

9:10 a.m.

Harold Varner III, Alex Noren

9:20 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore

9:30 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

9:40 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim

9:50 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Sebastian Munoz

10:00 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott

10:10 a.m.

Trey Mullinax, Mito Pereira

10:25 a.m.

Seamus Power, Shane Lowry

10:35 a.m.

Maverick McNealy, K.H. Lee

10:45 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Corey Conners

10:55 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Tom Kim

11:05 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge

11:15 a.m.

Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

11:25 a.m.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

11:40 a.m.

Sam Burns, Tony Finau

11:50 a.m.

Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im

12:00 p.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Marc Leishman

12:10 p.m.

Matt Kuchar, Brendan Steele

12:20 p.m.

Adam Hadwin, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:30 p.m.

Lucas Herbert, Emiliano Grillo

12:40 p.m.

Tyrrell Hatton, Cam Davis

12:55 p.m.

Scotti Stallings, Andrew Putnam

1:05 p.m.

Luke List, Russell Henley

1:15 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Cameron Tringale

1:25 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Denny McCarthy

1:35 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Aaron Wise

1:45 p.m.

Davis Riley, Sahith Theegala

1:55 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Brian Harman

2:10 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann

2:20 p.m.

Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama

2:30 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy

2:40 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler

2:50 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young

3:00 p.m.

Alex Smalley, Wyndham Clark

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 18th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, August 19th

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, August 20th

TV

Golf Channel: 12-3 p.m.

NBC:

3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, August 21st

TV

Golf Channel: 12-2 p.m.

NBC:

2-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

