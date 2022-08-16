Read full article on original website
WMBF
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
WMBF
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach, an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from S.C....
Police: 2 people bitten by sharks at a South Carolina beach on the same day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two people were bitten by sharks off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on the same day, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department told WPDE that two people were bitten by sharks on Monday within blocks of each other. According to WSOC,...
wfxb.com
Driver in North Myrtle Beach Crash Could Face Charges
More details on the fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach that happened over the weekend have been released and the driver could potentially face charges. The 25 year old from Virginia could face reckless driving charges after the vehicle he was driving overturned and caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard. The crash led to another fire that prompted evacuations at homes nearby. Five vehicles and three golf carts were also damaged. The driver and at least one of the three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital and the driver was later taken to MUSC.
wanderwisdom.com
Five Reasons to Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in Winter
Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Have you ever visited Myrtle Beach in South Carolina? It's an amazing place and, in fact, one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. Most people plan their Myrtle Beach trips during summer. This makes sense—summer is the best time to visit a beach, right? However, everyone seems to have this same idea and it leads to hundreds of thousands of visitors at the same time.
WMBF
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach
Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
WMBF
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
WMBF
Grand Strand man wins jackpot playing same lotto numbers every time
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man plays the same numbers in the lottery every time he plays - and he has no intention of changing them up. He says he choose the numbers, not because of any special meaning they had, but because he likes them.
1 person suffers minor injuries in early morning Myrtle Beach area house fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire early Wednesday morning on Grousewood Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR responded at 5:19 a.m. and crews quickly got the fire under control. The injured person was treated at the scene and later taken […]
Man rescues 2 girls struggling to swim at North Carolina beach
CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man’s actions are credited with saving two young struggling swimmers at a North Carolina beach last weekend. According to the Southport Fire Department, the life-saving act happened on Caswell Beach after two swimmers swam too far from shore. A woman told officials that her husband noticed two […]
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
wpde.com
Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
Myrtle Beach neighborhood evacuated while authorities investigate ‘suspicious item’ on Futrell Drive
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach authorities have evacuated an area on Futrell Drive after a “suspicious item” was found at a home Monday afternoon, a city police spokesman said. Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest said “the area is safe and anyone who may be affected has been moved to safety” but […]
