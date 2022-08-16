ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

2 people bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were bitten by sharks Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to police. One person was bit north of 82nd Avenue North, police said. Another person was bit in the area of 74th Avenue North. Both people who were bitten are expected to be OK, police said. It’s unclear if […]
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
WBTW News13

Considering buying an over-the-counter hearing aid? North Myrtle Beach audiologist suggests a visit

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hearing aids can be bought over-the-counter starting in the fall, but consumers will still pay a hefty price, according to one North Myrtle Beach expert. Tommi Stanley, an audiologist at Grand Strand Hearing, admits the price for over-the-counter hearing aids will be cheaper than buying it from a medical […]
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
wfxb.com

Driver in North Myrtle Beach Crash Could Face Charges

More details on the fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach that happened over the weekend have been released and the driver could potentially face charges. The 25 year old from Virginia could face reckless driving charges after the vehicle he was driving overturned and caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1900 North Ocean Boulevard. The crash led to another fire that prompted evacuations at homes nearby. Five vehicles and three golf carts were also damaged. The driver and at least one of the three passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital and the driver was later taken to MUSC.
wanderwisdom.com

Five Reasons to Visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in Winter

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Have you ever visited Myrtle Beach in South Carolina? It's an amazing place and, in fact, one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. Most people plan their Myrtle Beach trips during summer. This makes sense—summer is the best time to visit a beach, right? However, everyone seems to have this same idea and it leads to hundreds of thousands of visitors at the same time.
visitmyrtlebeach.com

A Budget-Friendly Night Out at The Beach

Myrtle Beach and surrounding Horry County are home to an impressive 1,700 restaurants. So, when I tell you The Beach has a dish you will love, you can count on it! Combine dinner with the variety of entertainment available in the area, and you have the recipe for a perfect night out.
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
wpde.com

Huntington Beach State Park entrance getting a facelift

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the beautiful South Carolina State Parks is getting a facelift and much-needed repair. The causeway, or entrance road, at Huntington Beach State Park began undergoing repairs on Monday, Aug. 15. State park officials said damage from past hurricanes and storms have caused...
