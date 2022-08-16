Read full article on original website
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
WKYT 27
Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
thelevisalazer.com
FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE
AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
WKYT 27
Thousands raised in concerts for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A concert was held Thursday night at Greyline Station to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. “I never imagined a tragedy could hit that quickly,” said Lauren Sturgill. Like so many others, Lauren Sturgill’s family in Letcher County lost so much in the flooding. “It’s...
2 Kentucky State police, 1 former trooper indicted for civil rights violations
Three men have been indicted for the use of excessive force during an arrest, conspiring to cover up that excessive force, and illegally entering a home.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year turns focus to addiction recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 13 years, teaching was a passion for Jessica Dueñas. She had worked in Jefferson and Oldham County school districts and in 2019, she was named the Kentucky State Teacher of the Year. “Obviously, the biggest honor I’ve ever had and because of that, it’s...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood relief charity game canceled due to KHSAA bylaw
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from across the state and country have come up with a variety of ways to raise money for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. However, one such fundraiser has been canceled because it’s against KHSAA bylaws. It was being billed as the Midwest Charity Classic, but it’s against KHSAA bylaw 9 as voted by the member schools.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Rural agencies, orgs adjust to keep up with power, potency of fentanyl
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a silent threat and an often-unknown additive. Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on traffickers, and health departments are warning those they work with to be careful. But the deaths fentanyl is causing continue to climb, now touching all corners of the commonwealth. “She...
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
WKYT 27
SOAR launches fund to help Ky. students affected by flooding
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) recently launched the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund to help students affected by flooding. Executive Director Colby Hall said people at the organization are working with public Kindergarten through 12th grade school systems in FEMA-declared disaster counties. SOAR will work with...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
wchstv.com
Federal jury indicts two Ky. troopers, former trooper in alleged excessive force case
LONDON, Ky. (WCHS) — Two current Kentucky State Police troopers and a former trooper have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the investigation of an alleged excessive force case and coverup. Trooper Jeremy Elliotte, 28, and former trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, are charged with willfully...
WHAS 11
4 Kentucky teens competing for 'Best Mullet' title
You can cast your vote for best mullet at mulletchamp.com. The voting closes on Friday, Aug. 19.
