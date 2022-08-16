ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Rep. Andy Barr meets with ARH employees impacted by eastern Ky. flooding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH is continuing to help eastern Kentucky by collecting donations and supplies. Congressman Andy Barr met with ARH employees on Thursday, including one who has lost everything. Brian Lucas, who’s the clinical engineering director at ARH, lives in Letcher County. He was home when flood waters...
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands raised in concerts for flood relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A concert was held Thursday night at Greyline Station to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. “I never imagined a tragedy could hit that quickly,” said Lauren Sturgill. Like so many others, Lauren Sturgill’s family in Letcher County lost so much in the flooding. “It’s...
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky. flood relief charity game canceled due to KHSAA bylaw

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from across the state and country have come up with a variety of ways to raise money for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. However, one such fundraiser has been canceled because it’s against KHSAA bylaws. It was being billed as the Midwest Charity Classic, but it’s against KHSAA bylaw 9 as voted by the member schools.
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
99.5 WKDQ

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
wdrb.com

Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
WKYT 27

SOAR launches fund to help Ky. students affected by flooding

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) recently launched the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund to help students affected by flooding. Executive Director Colby Hall said people at the organization are working with public Kindergarten through 12th grade school systems in FEMA-declared disaster counties. SOAR will work with...
gonomad.com

Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
