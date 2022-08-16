ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Crash kills motorcyclist not wearing helmet in northwest Fort Worth

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWJHt_0hJChe1q00

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, August 16th, 2022 03:02

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - An early Tuesday morning crash killed a motorcyclist who wasn't wearing a helmet in northwest Fort Worth.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of northeast 28th Street and Deen Road.

Traffic investigators said he was traveling eastbound on 28th Street at a "high rate of speed," when he tried turning left onto Deen Road.

For some reason, the motorcyclist "laid the bike down before the intersection," according to police. This means while the motorcycle was still running, he got off (likely in anticipation of a crash) and laid it flat on the road so it would slide instead of bouncing. But the motorcycle crashed into the rear of a turning car, police said.

"It is unclear if the motorcycle rider also struck the car."

The man died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
CBS DFW

Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Motorcyclist dies in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas - A motorcyclist died in an overnight crash in northwest Fort Worth. The fatal accident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on NE 28th Street. Police said the motorcyclist was speeding, crashed and then the bike hit a vehicle that was turning onto the street. Emergency crews responded...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Oak Cliff Meo Mart shooters

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, two men open fire with high-powered weapons on another man in his car in broad daylight. It happened last month in Central Oak Cliff. With surveillance video, police hope someone can tell them who's driving. The shooting happened on July 8 around 5...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Flying eye hospital, parked at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport, restarts in-person learning

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a hospital in the air.Right now, the worlds only accredited teaching aircraft, Orbis Flying Eye Hospital is parked at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport. The international non-profit organization has been around since 1982 and trains eye care professionals all across the world. Now, they are restarting in-person learning for the first since the pandemic began. "It can fly anywhere in the world, it has all the capabilities that any jet does," said Bruce Johnson, director of aircraft operations for Orbis International. Inside the MD-10, there's rows of seats for lectures, then towards the middle and back of the plane,...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS DFW

Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street

On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Argument turns deadly following car crash on Fort Worth highway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A verbal fight prompted by a car crash led to the fatal shooting of a man in the early morning hours of Aug. 15. Fort Worth homicide detectives are investigating after finding the victim at the intersection of the Southbound lanes of South University and the Interstate 30 Westbound entrance ramp.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They pronounced the man deceased on-scene.Police have yet to give a description of the suspect, nor have they publicly identified the victim. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail

DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
133K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy