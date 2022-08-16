2022 All-Blade football player of the year preseason watch list

The pads are out, and the scrimmages have been contested.

Come Thursday night, when Start meets Whitmer in their annual neighborhood rivalry game, high school football season will be here. A full slate follows Friday night.

Who's on the radar screen entering the season when it comes to potential Blade player of the year nominees? The race is open, with Archbold's DJ Newman, last year's player of the year, moving on to a collegiate baseball career at Bowling Green State University.

The race will be competitive. A big-time offensive lineman who's committed to Ohio State is in the mix. So are several talented playmakers at the skill positions who can put up big numbers at any time.

Here's 12 players on the early Blade player of the year watch list, presented in alphabetical order:

Braden Awls, DB, Central Catholic

A University of Toledo commitment, Awls has the ability to change momentum in the secondary. He had five interceptions last year, including two pick-sixes against St. John's Jesuit, and his playmaking skills put him on the radar screen for player of the year honors.

Case Boos, WR, Eastwood

The area’s top receiving-yard leader from 2021, Boos racked up 881 yards and 20 touchdowns last year. His play-making ability opens up some opportunities for the Eagles in a competitive Northern Buckeye Conference race.

Joe Caswell, RB, Anthony Wayne

Caswell had a breakout season last year, rushing for 1,788 yards on 237 carries for the Generals en route to being named Northern Lakes League player of the year, first-team Division I all-district, and second team All-Ohio. He will be the core element of one of the top offenses in northwest Ohio this fall, and his play will figure heavily into the Northern Lakes League race.

Ty'Waun Clark, QB, Central Catholic

A first-year starter last season as a junior, Clark completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,660 yards as he helped the Irish remain on top of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. He will be a key piece for the Irish as they compete for the final TRAC championship.

Kaden Holmes, QB, Fremont Ross

Last year's Three Rivers Athletic Conference offensive player of the year racked up 2,807 passing yards and 978 rushing yards, and he has surpassed the 6,000-yard mark for passing in his high school career. He helped the Little Giants put a bunch of points on the scoreboard last year, and he has the ability to rally a team when time is short.

Luke Montgomery, OL, Findlay

A top-50 national recruit regardless of position and the No. 1 prospect in Ohio in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports, Montgomery is a key piece of Ohio State's recruiting class. It's not often that a lineman can compete for player of the year honors (only two other interior offensive linemen — St. Francis' Joe Iorio in 1998 and Perrysburg's Cade Zimmerly in 2020 -— have won the award), but Montgomery's resume and dominance of the line of scrimmage puts him right into the conversation.

Ryan Montgomery, QB, Findlay

The younger brother of Luke Montgomery completed 57.9 percent of his passes as a ninth-grader last year, racking up 2,420 yards and 26 touchdowns in 11 starts. A who's who of FBS powerhouses are already knocking on his door.

Devon Morris, DL, Archbold

One of the area's top run stoppers, Morris had eight sacks and 13 tackles for loss en route to third team All-Ohio honors last season. He will be tasked with plugging up the middle again in a competitive Northwest Ohio Athletic League race.

Mason Oliver, RB, Elmwood

A co-offensive player of the year pick on the Division V all-district team, Oliver racked up 2,300 yards on 199 carries last season. He ran for 347 yards in the Royals' season opener last season against Van Buren, and a few big-yardage games this fall could put him into the Blade player of the year conversation.

Sam Smith, WR, Wauseon

The first player to commit to the University of Toledo's 2023 recruiting class, Smith gives Wauseon a tool it can use to contend in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Smith had 36 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Connor Walendzak, RB, Perrysburg

After rushing for 1,369 yards and 16 touchdowns on 202 carries last season, Walendzak flipped his collegiate plans from an offer to play baseball at Purdue to a University of Toledo football offer. An ankle injury kept him out of a couple of games last year, but Walendzak, who has first-team All-Ohio selections in football and baseball during his high school career, is back at full speed for his senior year.

Grant Zimmerly, OL, Perrysburg

A three-star recruit in the 247Sports composite, Zimmerly is the younger brother of 2020 Blade player of the year Cade Zimmerly. A knee injury kept him out last season, but the push he helps give the Yellow Jackets up front will be crucial in what is expected to be a two-team race for the Northern Lakes League title with Anthony Wayne.