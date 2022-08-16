Read full article on original website
Mark Hoffman To Step Down As CNBC Chairman, KC Sullivan To Return To Network As President
Mark Hoffman is stepping down as the longtime head of CNBC in September, and will be succeeded by NBCU executive KC Sullivan. The leadership change, to take place on Sept. 12, will mark the end of Hoffman’s tenure at the network, one of the longest in cable news channel history. Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement, “The growth and success of CNBC over so many years is a testament to Mark’s leadership over a nearly three-decade-long career marked by many wins along the way. During his tenure, CNBC became a world leader and every year it...
Discovery sells GB News stake as directors resign in shake-up
US media group Warner Bros Discovery is to sell its stake in GB News, in a shake-up which has seen the loss-making television channel’s co-founders sell-up and resign as directors, and the remaining backers step forward with a further £60m in cash. The fledgling news channel, which originally...
Disgraced Ex-CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Set To Take $5 Million Pay Cut For New Gig At NewsNation
Chris Cuomo is set to take a serious pay cut of nearly $5 million once he starts his new job at NewsNation in the fall, Radar has learned.Previously, before Cuomo was unceremoniously fired from CNN last year, the disgraced anchor was making upwards of $6 million per year – but now, Cuomo is reportedly poised to only make $1 million per year at NewsNation.“I don’t think he had a lot of leverage,” an inside source spilled to The Post regarding Cuomo’s contract and $5 million pay cut. “He’s damaged goods.”The media insider also revealed because Cuomo didn’t have any other...
Uma Pemmaraju Dies: Original Fox News Anchor Was 64
Click here to read the full article. Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of the original anchors when Fox News launched in 1996, has died, according to the network. She was 64. A cause of death was not immediately released. Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Uma Pemmaraju, who was one of Fox News Channel’s founding anchors and was on the air the day we launched. Uma was an incredibly talented journalist as well as a warm and lovely person, best known for her kindness to everyone she worked...
Twitter to give Elon Musk documents from former exec Kayvon Beykpour: court order
Twitter must "collect, review and produce" documents from Kayvon Beykpour, the former general manager of its consumer product division, and hand them over to Elon Musk, according to a court order issued Monday by the Delaware Court of Chancery. The decree from Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes after Musk requested the...
RTL Deutschland Co-CEO Stephan Schäfer Exits Amid Board Restructure At German Media Giant
Stephan Schäfer is exiting his post at German media giant RTL Deutschland after less than a year, amid a management restructure that follows the takeover of publishing company Gruner + Jahr (G+J). A new look management board will see Bertelsmann and RTL Group CEO Thomas Rabe taking over as Chairman of the German operation, with other seats going to Deutschland Co-CEO Matthias Dang, CFO Alexander Glatz, and Oliver Radtke, who is responsible for coordinating the combination of RTL Deutschland and G+J, along with group Executive Vice President of Business Development Andreas Fischer, who also becomes COO. Schäfer, who was placed in post alongside Dang...
Why Getty Images gambled on a SPAC to go public after a 14-year absence from public markets
U.S. companies going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) was a hot trend in 2021. But many investors have since soured on those businesses amid the recent market downturn and the increased threat of regulation of SPACs. Yet Getty Images, the photo and video licensing library, plowed ahead...
Meet The Entrepreneur: Gal Ringel, CEO, Mine PrivacyOps
Welcome to my meet the entrepreneur Interview Series, where I interview impactful leaders and ask them to share tips and techniques that have benefited them, both in their personal and professional lives. This interview is with Gal Ringel, Co-Founder & CEO of Mine Privacy Ops. About Gal:. Gal Ringel is...
Why a Disney Spinoff of ESPN Would Be a Whiff | Analysis
Despite the urging of activist investor Daniel Loeb, analysts tell TheWrap they’re not sold on the idea. The Walt Disney Company’s share price has risen more than 3% since Monday’s news that activist investor Daniel Loeb’s Third Point has acquired a new stake in the company, though analysts and experts have questioned Loeb’s push to spin off ESPN into a standalone company.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Scores Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win for NBC
The popular competition series was once again the most-watched and highest-rated. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has another ratings win to its name after posting the best primetime ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic as well as the highest total viewership Tuesday. The episode, which saw contestants...
Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla Model Y Delivery Wait Time Shortened In China, Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever And Other Top Financial Stories Thursday, August 18
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and “complete decentralization” of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta...
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70K resigns
Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday. Price stunned his 100-plus workers when he told them he was cutting his roughly $1 million salary to $70,000. “My presence has become a distraction here,” Price wrote in a statement on Twitter. Price founded the company 18 years ago....
