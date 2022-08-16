MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO