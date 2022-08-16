Read full article on original website
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball StadiumKevin AlexanderOconomowoc, WI
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summerJoe MertensWisconsin State
fortatkinsononline.com
Between the rails: Energy and fertilizer for farmers
In my first commentary, which I have expanded into a series, I introduced “Version 1” of the Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan (WEP) published by the Evers administration. In my second installment, I proposed a tentative action plan that could be used to attract educational resources to Jefferson County from the state, including UW-Extension, UW-Research and various state funding agencies. As an outcome measurement for the energy plan, I proposed using a quantifiable unit of profit for each stakeholder group in Jefferson County.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wizmnews.com
Fired Wisconsin election investigator no longer in contempt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dropped a contempt order against the former state Supreme Court justice who investigated Wisconsin’s 2020 election, but not without a final jab at Michael Gableman for leading an inquiry where “there is simply nothing there.”. Dane County Circuit Judge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette Law poll: Dems edge GOP in Wisconsin governor, senate races
MILWAUKEE - The results of the newest Marquette University Law School poll were revealed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 – and they show Democrats hold a slight edge in the races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate following the August primary. The poll shows 45% of registered Wisconsin voters support...
wearegreenbay.com
Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
dakotafreepress.com
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
fox47.com
Wisconsin gov. candidate Tim Michels calls for GOP unity after primary
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels stopped by the La Crosse County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday night for what the party called a unity rally. The party says they hope the unity events will bring the party together to help defeat Gov. Tony Evers in the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Tony Evers Is In Trouble’: Michels in Margin of Error in Poll, Gains With Independents
The new Marquette poll shows a tight race for governor, but bad news for Ron Johnson. It’s a 2-point race for governor. Businessman Tim Michels is in the margin of error against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The poll shows that Michels is gaining ground with independents needed to win...
Wisconsin 2022 election: Tight governor's race, Barnes leads Johnson, poll finds
The Marquette University Law School has released its latest poll results, showing Governor Tony Evers leading in Wisconsin's race for Governor.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
Wisconsin democrats hold slight edge over GOP in latest Marquette poll
MILWAUKEE (WKBT) — In a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday, Democrats hold a slight advantage in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Wisconsin, though the gap in the governor’s race is narrowing. In the race for governor, Tony Evers polled at 45% with Republican challenger Tim...
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Election Probe is Over, but the Tab Continues to Rise
(Terry Bell, WRN) Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin may be over, but the cost is expected to keep rising. So far, the investigation has cost more than a-million dollars, including more than a quarter-million dollars in fines. There are several lawsuits against Gableman’s former Office of Special Counsel that are still ongoing.
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ licensing crisis hits respiratory health
MADISON — Few are on the COVID-19 front lines quite like respiratory therapists. Over the past two and a half years, these unsung heroes have been overworked and overexposed to a respiratory disease that has claimed nearly 15,000 lives in Wisconsin, more than 1 million nationwide. The ongoing licensing...
Marquette Poll reveals Wisconsin voters have different campaign priorities
A new Marquette Law Poll is giving us a look at where Wisconsin voters stand just two-and-a-half months away from Election Day.
wuwm.com
Watchdog group to continue Wisconsin case against Vos and Gableman, seeking more records
Tuesday in a Wisconsin court, a liberal watchdog group that has filed lawsuits over a Republican-led investigation of false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election in the state says it will keep pushing for more records of the probe. That's even though last Friday, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
captimes.com
Opinion | 110,000 Wisconsin Republican primary voters rejected Ron Johnson
Since U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson broke his promise not to seek a third term, the Republican incumbent has focused his campaigning on the fall election campaign in which he will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. National and in-state media paid no attention to the Republican primary, in which the...
wpr.org
As temperatures rise, experts say Wisconsin isn't ready to handle the heat
In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels — and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs. That’s according to a new study from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation focusing on extreme...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
