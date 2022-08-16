Read full article on original website
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
Iowa woman killed by her five Great Danes
A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...
Uber Has Shown Us the Future It Wants for Employment
Ever since Uber and Lyft successfully bankrolled Proposition 22 in California, a ballot measure that carved gig workers out of traditional employment and all the rights and protections it conveys, those companies and others have been trying to replicate the victory in other states. They’ve followed a similar model in each place, crafting legislation or ballot measures that would deem rideshare and delivery drivers exempt from employee status but purport to offer them other benefits.
Oregon Identifies First Pediatric Monkeypox Case
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials said Wednesday that the state has identified its first pediatric case of the monkeypox virus. The case is linked to an adult monkeypox infection that was diagnosed in July, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. Health authorities did not release...
'River Dave,' Banned From New Hampshire Site, Moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Parts of Minnesota Dealing With Flash Flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Virginia Test Scores: Achievement Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Education said Thursday as it released the year's standardized test scores. In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022...
Noem Boosts Pay for State Corrections Officers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday announced immediate pay boosts for correctional officers at state prisons that have struggled with staffing shortages in recent months. The Republican governor has attempted for over a year to address complaints among Department of Corrections employees, as...
Coroner: Lake Michigan Body Is That of Missing Chicago Man
WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront...
Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — It’s an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: A van pulls up to the curb. Workers wearing gloves, masks and other protective gear strap on backpack-type mechanisms with plastic hoses, similar to leaf blowers. Revving up the motors, they drench trees,...
