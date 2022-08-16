Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’

Read full article on original website
Savannah Mayor: New US attorney will help tackle gun violence on multiple levels
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last week, the Savannah City Council passed a memorandum to appoint a special assistant United States Attorney to crack down on gun violence in Savannah on a federal level. Though the decision was not unanimous Mayor Van Johnson emphasized his own excitement about the new position during his weekly press conference […]
CBS 46
Savannah Beach wade-in has Atlanta ties, students recognized with historical marker
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On this day more than 60 years ago a group of students from Morehouse College was headed into the water at Tybee Island, protesting in hopes of desegregating the beach. Their contributions were recently recognized with a historical marker. “August 17th, 1960 was the first organized...
connectsavannah.com
SAVANNAH AGENDA: Property Matters
A developer continues to receive pushback on plans due to the size and scale of the building in the heart of Savannah’s downtown Historic District after making some design changes to the heavily scrutinized project. And speaking of size, the massive impact of one of Savannah’s Civil Rights icons cannot be fit on a plaque, but it is still important to recognize W.W. Law’s home. The Historic Savannah Foundation reportedly has plans to do just that later this month after locating a missing marker meant for Law’s home. Meanwhile, another Savannah native will be recognized via an honorary street designation, following action by the Savannah City Council last week. Such council actions may one day take place in a restored seat of government as the city moves forward with plans to restore City Hall.
wtoc.com
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
Man indicted for homicide after Georgia boat crash kills 5
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been indicted on homicide by vessel charges after a Memorial Day weekend boat crash that killed five people. Mark Stegall was indicted Wednesday on 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, local news […]
Tybee unveils marker to honor Black activists who fought to desegregate beaches
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island’s beaches were not always open to everyone. A new civil rights marker dedication was unveiled on Tybee Island to honor the brave African Americans who fought to make beach access equal for all. Wednesday, their wade-in was recognized with a permanent marker. Community members and leaders celebrated the […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson
Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.
Georgia Southern will test EAGLE ALERT system Wednesday at 2:20pm
Georgia Southern University is scheduled to test all components of the EAGLE ALERT system on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 2:20pm. The EAGLE ALERT system is an emergency communication system designed to play a key role in keeping Georgia Southern’s students, faculty, staff, and visitors safe during emergency situations.
Elderly South Carolina Woman Killed by an Alligator After Falling into Pond
A South Carolina woman was killed by a 9-foot, 8-inch alligator after she fell into a pond on Aug. 15. The gator, which was known to residents, was removed from the lagoon and euthanized the same day. Nancy Becker was a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, a large community...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: James Green Arrested in Georgia For Killing His Uncle and Aunt in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police announced on Wednesday that police in Georgia have made an arrest connected to the double murder case on Tanglewood Lane. Authorities say Pooler Georgia Police Department responded to a suspicious person call at the First Baptist Church of Pooler (204...
Georgia man guilty of illegal gun possession, could face at least 15 years in prison
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRBL) — A Savannah, Georgia, man is awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of possessing a firearm as a felon, according to United States Attorney for Southern District Georgia David H. Estes. Raheem DaSheen Jackson, 30, has three prior felonies and may face at least 15 years if determined to be an “armed career […]
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
Parent arrested after bus loaded with students is blasted with pepper spray in Georgia
The parent of a Georgia elementary school student was in jail late Tuesday, accused of discharging pepper spray on a school bus taking 24 students to their campus, officials said. The driver and a school monitor were hospitalized after the bus was evacuated in Brunswick, a small city along the...
69-Year-Old Richard Burroughs Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash On Georgia 21 North (Effingham County, GA)
At around 6:30 a.m. on August 15, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Georgia 21 north that resulted in a fatality. Honda was in front of a dump truck turning left into a [..]
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
Savannah man reported missing has warrant out for arrest
A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
