Read full article on original website
Mike Hootch
2d ago
did a literal guinea pig write this article? most of it doesn't even make grammatical sense.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Related
Dan Goldman becomes targeted front-runner in NY-10 after New York Times endorsement
Daniel Goldman received an endorsement from the New York Times, catapulting him to front-runner status. The test is whether the Times' endorsement will have enough influence to bring a candidate to the finish line. [ more › ]
Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers”
Jerry Nadler has lived in Manhattan for almost his entire life — but what makes him tick, and what ticks him off? The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Congressman representing Hell’s Kitchen shares his West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story? Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Brooklyn, the son […] The post Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers” appeared first on W42ST.
Nadler pulls away in NY-12 days before primary, exclusive PIX11 poll finds
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a poll conducted just days before New York’s primary election, Congressman Jerry Nadler is pulling well ahead in the race for the redrawn 12th Congressional District in Manhattan. The survey by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill 43% of likely Democratic voters support Nadler, including some who voted early. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney […]
Judge lets Andrew Cuomo keep $5 million he got to write book during pandemic, at least for now
Albany, N.Y. — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint Commission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
NYC Demanding Asylum Seekers Provide Papers That They Say Don't Exist
New York City says it is prepared to welcome asylum seekers with open arms — but for at least some families, the city will only shelter them if they can produce carefully itemized paperwork after a treacherous and often deadly journey thousands of miles long through deserts and jungles.
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
POLITICO
Adams’ trash problem
Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
Former Scarsdale mayor tapped as GOP candidate in 16th District race
The Westchester Republican County Committee has named Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a pediatrician who served as mayor of Scarsdale from 2011 to 2013, to run for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District. Levitt Flisser, who is medical director of the Bronxville schools, will face the winner of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
New York delegation could lose seniority, strength in Congress after August primary election
NEW YORK -- New York voters go to the polls Tuesday in a primary election to select candidates for the 26 congressional seats up for grabs in November. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says that no matter what happens, the redrawing of district lines means the Empire State will likely lose power and experience in Washington.
Skinny skyscraper is a record-setting addition to New York’s skyline
NEW YORK — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
queenseagle.com
Konst drops out of Wester Queens Senate race, coalescing progressive vote behind Gonzalez
The race for the only open State Senate district in Queens saw a major shakeup over the weekend as early voting began throughout New York State. Nomiki Konst, a progressive media personality and former candidate for New York City public advocate, dropped out of the race for State Senate District 59, a newly created district that covers parts of Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Kips Bay and Tudor City.
cityandstateny.com
Tracking the contested state Senate primary races in New York
Early voting for state Senate races began Aug. 13 ahead of the primary election on Aug. 23, and in an election cycle shaken up by redistricting, candidates are hoping to take advantage of the new lines to unseat incumbents, while others are vying to fill open seats. Shifting population in...
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
Amy DeGise remains defiant despite calls to resign
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pushed back at the August 17 City Council meeting against numerous calls for her to resign after her hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, saying that she does not plan to leave her position despite pressure from the public. The controversy, which has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
wabcradio.com
Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel
NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
Wiredpr News
New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Comments / 5