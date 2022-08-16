ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

W42ST.nyc

Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers”

Jerry Nadler has lived in Manhattan for almost his entire life — but what makes him tick, and what ticks him off? The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Congressman representing Hell’s Kitchen shares his West Side Story. So, what’s your New York story?  Born here, or just arrived?I was born in Brooklyn, the son […] The post Jerry Nadler: “My New York Story Centers Around Fighting Like a New Yorker for New Yorkers” appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Nadler pulls away in NY-12 days before primary, exclusive PIX11 poll finds

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a poll conducted just days before New York’s primary election, Congressman Jerry Nadler is pulling well ahead in the race for the redrawn 12th Congressional District in Manhattan. The survey by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill 43% of likely Democratic voters support Nadler, including some who voted early. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney […]
MANHATTAN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
POLITICS
POLITICO

Adams’ trash problem

Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Nydia Velázquez
Person
Preet Bharara
Person
Elizabeth Warren
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland.com

Skinny skyscraper is a record-setting addition to New York’s skyline

NEW YORK — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Election Local#Legislature#Impeachment#Fbi#Politics State#Election State#Assembly#Yuh Line Niou#Democratic
queenseagle.com

Konst drops out of Wester Queens Senate race, coalescing progressive vote behind Gonzalez

The race for the only open State Senate district in Queens saw a major shakeup over the weekend as early voting began throughout New York State. Nomiki Konst, a progressive media personality and former candidate for New York City public advocate, dropped out of the race for State Senate District 59, a newly created district that covers parts of Long Island City, Astoria, Greenpoint, Williamsburg, Kips Bay and Tudor City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Tracking the contested state Senate primary races in New York

Early voting for state Senate races began Aug. 13 ahead of the primary election on Aug. 23, and in an election cycle shaken up by redistricting, candidates are hoping to take advantage of the new lines to unseat incumbents, while others are vying to fill open seats. Shifting population in...
MANHATTAN, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Reporter

Amy DeGise remains defiant despite calls to resign

Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pushed back at the August 17 City Council meeting against numerous calls for her to resign after her hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, saying that she does not plan to leave her position despite pressure from the public. The controversy, which has...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
wabcradio.com

Famed NYC Hotel Being Turned Into Migrant Hotel

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A luxury hotel — The Row — in Times Square will reportedly become a shelter for as many as 600 migrant families bused from Texas — this according to a report from The New York Post. The families were again bused in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

