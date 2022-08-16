Read full article on original website
CNBC
Starbucks operating chief to depart as company eliminates role under 'reinvention'
Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver is departing the company after two decades with the coffee chain. His exit comes in the middle of a broader executive reshuffling at Starbucks. The company will eliminate the role of COO, instead shifting many of its responsibilities to its head of strategy and...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster
Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Reports for Duty at Texas Lubricant Manufacturer
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Houston manufacturer of premium quality lubricants and associated products for the automotive, industrial and drilling markets has successfully deployed its Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to help protect this industrial plant and storage facility in the northeast corner of the city. Petrochemical plants pose unique challenges that include threats to the environment, neighboring populations, and site employees’ lives and health. An accidental or intentional incident at such a plant could cause the company to incur crippling costs, or worse, loss of life. Knightscope is delighted to be a trusted part of this important safety program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005700/en/ Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Security Robot Reports for Duty at Texas Lubricant Manufacturer (Photo: Business Wire)
Top finance execs often self-sabotage their success. A coach to top CFOs explains how to avoid it
Edith Hamilton, CFO executive coach, founder NEXT New Growth. Hamilton offers lessons for newly minted CFOs and those who “made some mistakes they’d rather not repeat.”. Good morning. Kevin Kelleher filling in here for Sheryl today. Edith Hamilton was having breakfast with a coaching client at the bottom...
Phenom Ranked Among Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Companies Three Years In A Row
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in talent experience, earned recognition today as one of Inc. magazine’s fastest-growing private businesses in America in 2022. This marks Phenom’s third consecutive appearance on Inc.’s prestigious list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005410/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
What's It Like to Be the First U.S. Franchisee for a Successful International Franchise? This Miami Entrepreneur Is Finding Out.
Sergio Aguirre signed up to be the first stateside franchisee for the successful laundry franchise, Mr Jeff.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
freightwaves.com
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Tyson Foods
The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the top...
Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Tremendous, a payouts platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, named Craig Whitmer as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005200/en/ Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales, Veteran Sales Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of Team Building Experience (Photo: Business Wire)
National Restaurant Association EVP Talks Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry
Restaurants and the grocery store are two places consumers have definitely felt inflation; however, prices at the supermarket have recently risen even more than prices at restaurants. In fact, July saw the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s. The restaurant industry is still facing challenges, like a drop in demand and labor shortages, as it still continues to recover from the pandemic. Sean Kennedy, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Target’s Grocery Biz Grows 50%+ in 3 Years, Becomes Major Player
Target is taking a page from Walmart’s book, investing in its food business to get customers in through the doors (or onto its digital platforms) with greater frequency. The retailer shared on a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter financial results how the category has grown in recent years.
