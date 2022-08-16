Read full article on original website
The Hidden Costs of Running a Small Business
Pursuing and running a small business comes with a lot of costs, and some of those costs might be less obvious than others. Of course, you expect to pay for supplies and to pay your employees. But...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Smart Investors Know How Much Potential Wealth Is Trapped in This Key Market
As a whole, freelancers and solopreneurs provide an investment opportunity that should not be ignored. Here's why.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion
Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.
From NFTs to Security Tokens: An Inevitable Evolution of the Digital Asset Market
In the NFT space, we saw pre-product and pre-revenue startups raise funds by selling NFTs, but security tokens seem to be the real deal as they can provide founders and business owners with an online community and an alternative means to raise funds to expand their business. Rather than going...
CNBC
What to know about adding a ‘green’ investment fund to your portfolio, now that Biden signed historic climate bill
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate spending package in U.S. history. Investors flocked into "green" funds in the runup to Biden signing Democrats' legislation. But it can be a challenge to pick a so-called ESG fund. Here are some tips for investors. President...
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts
Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
pymnts.com
Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market
India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
u.today
Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TechCrunch
Kenyan agtech iProcure raises $10.2M to grow its input supply network
It, therefore, is certain that difficulties in accessing the required resources for sustained production not only threatens food security but also family earnings and livelihoods. To bridge the input-access gap, iProcure, a Kenyan B2B agtech, has since 2014 been connecting agricultural manufacturers and distributors to local retailers (agro-dealers), through its unique distribution infrastructure that interlinks agricultural supply chains.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up
Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
FOXBusiness
Taking out the trash: Rubicon brings waste digital marketplace to NYSE as the company goes public
One of the world’s first digital marketplaces for waste and recycling has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange in a historic SPAC acquisition deal. Rubicon Technologies LLC was listed under ticker symbols "RBT" and "RBT WS" Tuesday morning in an agreement with Founder SPAC, becoming only the ninth Kentucky-based company to go public on the NYSE.
Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective
The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated FOMO Pay Raises $13 Million to Pursue Digital Solutions Including Crypto
FOMOPayment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates, and Financial Institutions. FOMOiBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs. FOMOCrypto – Asia’s first licensed gateway bridging between crypto and fiat. FOMO Pay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to...
