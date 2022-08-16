ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Linus Business#Business Industry
TaxBuzz

Tax Software Avalara Acquired By Private Equity Firm For $8.4 Billion

Publicly traded tax software, Avalara, has been acquired by the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion. Vista will purchase Seattle-based Avalara for $93.50 per share in cash, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offer represents a 27% premium to Avalara’s closing price on July 6, the last trading day before news of a potential transaction first emerged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CoinTelegraph

Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts

Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pymnts.com

Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market

India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
BUSINESS
u.today

Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Kenyan agtech iProcure raises $10.2M to grow its input supply network

It, therefore, is certain that difficulties in accessing the required resources for sustained production not only threatens food security but also family earnings and livelihoods. To bridge the input-access gap, iProcure, a Kenyan B2B agtech, has since 2014 been connecting agricultural manufacturers and distributors to local retailers (agro-dealers), through its unique distribution infrastructure that interlinks agricultural supply chains.
AGRICULTURE
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up

Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works

Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Taking out the trash: Rubicon brings waste digital marketplace to NYSE as the company goes public

One of the world’s first digital marketplaces for waste and recycling has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange in a historic SPAC acquisition deal. Rubicon Technologies LLC was listed under ticker symbols "RBT" and "RBT WS" Tuesday morning in an agreement with Founder SPAC, becoming only the ninth Kentucky-based company to go public on the NYSE.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Insurance Payments Platform Ascend Endorsed by Agency Collective

The insurance payments platform Ascend was endorsed as a payments and financing platform for the member network serviced by the Agency Collective (The AC). Providing all-in-one financing, collections and payables, Ascend aims to help distributors get rid of labor-intensive processes while providing customers with a seamless digital checkout and financing experience.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Regulated FOMO Pay Raises $13 Million to Pursue Digital Solutions Including Crypto

FOMOPayment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates, and Financial Institutions. FOMOiBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs. FOMOCrypto – Asia’s first licensed gateway bridging between crypto and fiat. FOMO Pay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy