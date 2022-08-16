Read full article on original website
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Patriots Super Bowl hero out for season
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s comeback with his former team will have to wait another year. Butler will not play this season after being placed on the team’s season-ending injured reserve list. In addition to Butler, cornerback Joejuan Williams was also put on injured reserve. Butler in...
Pirates player calls out Dennis Eckersley over critical comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley’s critical comments about the Pittsburgh Pirates did not go down well with at least one member of the team. Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe responded after Eckersley said on Tuesday’s NESN broadcast that the Pittsburgh roster was “ridiculous” and a “hodgepodge of nothingness.” Crowe called Eckersley’s comments “crappy and bush league” and questioned why a former player of Eckersley’s stature was coming after them.
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Former Ohio State Star Waived By Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday
This Thursday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster moves. One of those moves resulted in the release of a former Ohio State star. The Steelers announced this Thursday morning that they have released former Ohio State star Master Teague III, who's injured. In a resulting move, Pittsburgh has signed former Washington State star Max Borghi.
Ex-NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Deion Sanders has been determined to build a powerhouse since he was hired at Jackson State two years ago, and the Hall of Famer has made another major addition to his staff. Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has accepted a position as an analyst at Jackson State. Zimmer was introduced on Tuesday as part of an exclusive interview with Thee Pregame Show. He spoke about his relationship with Sanders and how excited he is to work with him.
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady over training camp absence
Antonio Brown is taking aim at Tom Brady again, this time over the quarterback’s leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will be away from the Bucs until at least next week after he left the team for personal reasons. Head coach Todd Bowles said the hiatus was previously agreed upon, but Brown seems to believe it is more evidence of the double standard that exists for certain NFL players. Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize Brady.
Stephen A. Smith offers bold advice for Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been seeking a new contract from the Baltimore Ravens, and one longtime ESPN analyst thinks the star quarterback should refuse to play in the regular season if he does not get it. Stephen A. Smith was asked during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” if he thinks Jackson...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Unfortunate Injury News
Roughly two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Ohio State running back Master Teague. On Tuesday, he unfortunately suffered an injury during practice. According to multiple reports, Teague suffered an injury during an 11-on-11 period. He was eventually carted off the field. This is tough news for Teague, who...
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps
LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
Las Vegas Raiders Are Cutting Veteran Linebacker This Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders are making several roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. One of those moves is the release of a veteran linebacker. That linebacker is Kenny Young. The Raiders announced this Thursday afternoon that they are releasing linebacker Kenny Young. "We have signed free agent DE Jordan Jenkins. Additionally,...
Pickett 1st team reps, new center, punter love-Day 17 of Steelers camp
Kenny Pickett got a little run with the first team as Mike Tomlin updates on injured players continuing to work back with a new center in Day 17 of Steelers camp
Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact. Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.
Giants DC has hilarious response to Bill Belichick frustration
The New York Giants seemed to be a source of frustration for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the team’s preseason opener. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, however, clearly is not apologizing. Belichick hinted at frustration with the Giants’ frequent blitzing during New York’s 23-21 preseason win last...
Report: Panthers make decision on Week 1 starter
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly picked a winner in the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold training camp battle for the team’s starting quarterback job. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers’ Week 1 starter against the Cleveland Browns on September 11.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Kevin Durant responds after getting called out on ‘Hard Knocks’
Kevin Durant was the victim of an unexpected callout on Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks,” and it did not go unnoticed. Tuesday’s episode put the spotlight on John Brown, a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. Two of his sons, Equanimeous and Amon-Ra, play wide receiver in the NFL, with Amon-Ra emerging as a key player for the featured Detroit Lions.
