LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s fielder’s choice-grounder scored Mookie Betts with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night for their major league-leading 34th come-from-behind victory. Betts scored on the bizarre play in which Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings abandoned the plate. Third baseman Jon Berti fielded Smith’s grounder and wanted to throw home, but Stallings had moved toward first base, leaving no one at the plate. Betts tripled leading off, Trea Turner grounded out and Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked to set up Smith. Trayce Thompson’s stellar defense robbed Nick Fortes of a potential tying homer leading off the ninth. He leaped to make the catch and crashed into the center field wall but held onto the ball.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO