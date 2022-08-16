ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

CBS Chicago

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching

GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Mic

Two of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers were just sentenced to life in prison

Travis McMichael, one of the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges; his father, Gregory McMichael, was sentenced to life plus 7 years. These sentences follow their state trial in November, in which both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years with no option for parole.
The Independent

Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death

A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not...
The Independent

Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
