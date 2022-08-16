Read full article on original website
Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Accuse Prosecutors Of Withholding Evidence, Calling It ‘Trial By Ambush’
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have accused prosecutors of withholding evidence, calling the alleged actions “gotcha prosecution” and “trial by ambush”—assertions that prosecutors have strongly denied. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian provided a scathing criticism of prosecutors in a press conference Wednesday morning, saying that the South...
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusation sparked Emmett Till's lynching
GREENWOOD, Miss. (CBS/AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday.A Leflore County grand jury considered evidence and testimony regarding Carolyn Bryant Donham's involvement in the kidnapping and death of Till, Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson said in a news release.After hearing more than seven hours of testimony from investigators and witnesses, the grand jury determined that there was not...
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Will Testify Against Three Co-Defendants After Taking Plea Deal
One of the four suspects accused of being involved in the 2018 death of XXXTentacion has accepted a plea deal and will testify as a witness in the cases of the remaining three defendants. Robert Allen pleaded guilty on Friday to the lesser charges of second-degree murder and robbery with...
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Judge revokes bond for man accused of shooting disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh in an attempted insurance fraud scheme
A South Carolina judge revoked bond Thursday for Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of shooting disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head last year in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.
Two of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers were just sentenced to life in prison
Travis McMichael, one of the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges; his father, Gregory McMichael, was sentenced to life plus 7 years. These sentences follow their state trial in November, in which both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years with no option for parole.
Judge rejects plea deals for couple accused of trying to sell nuclear sub secrets
A federal judge in West Virginia on Tuesday rejected the plea deals of Jonathan Toebbe, a former nuclear engineer for the U.S. Navy, and his wife Diana, because she said they did not allow for enough prison time. Jonathan Toebbe's plea agreement called for a sentence of 12-17 years and...
Woman Whose Accusations Led to Emmett Till’s Murder Won’t Be Charged by Grand Jury
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman who claimed Emmett Till made sexual advances towards her, which led to his abduction and murder in 1955, the Associated Press reports. The jury determined last week that there was insufficient evidence to charge Carolyn Bryant Donham with...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Private prison firm to settle lawsuit over inmate death
A private prison company has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over a Tennessee inmate's killing that got national attention after a judge ordered the plaintiff's attorney to stop tweeting about it. Tennessee-based CoreCivic and attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represents the family of the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who died, noted the settlement Tuesday in a federal court filing in Nashville.The plaintiff in the lawsuit is G. Marie Newby, the mother of Terry Childress, who died in February 2021 after his cellmate assaulted him, court records show. The lawsuit, blaming low staffing levels, claims correctional officers were not...
Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?
Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
