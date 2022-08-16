ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver candidates receive 1st round of Fair Election funding

DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver allocated some of your tax money to help candidates in their campaigns for city office positions. They did get permission first, voters approved the creation of the Fair Elections Fund back in 2018. Now they are starting to shell out the first round of payments.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

‘Colorado’s #1 eviction firm’ sued for ‘unfair, unconscionable and deceptive’ eviction practices

A Denver law firm that prides itself on helping landlords speedily boot tenants who are late on rent is under fire. A class action lawsuit filed against Tschetter Sulzer P.C. on Aug. 6 alleges the firm deceived Denver tenant Tina Franklin and over a hundred others facing eviction. The complaint states the firm mischaracterized the amount the tenants must pay to catch up on rent. The lawsuit was submitted to federal court by attorneys Steven Woodrow of Woodrow & Peluso, LLC and Jason Legg of Cadiz Law, LLC.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker gives preliminary approval on Mainstreet parcels sale

Parker is one step closer to developing five parcels in its downtown after the town council approved on first reading a sale agreement of the land on Aug. 15. After second reading, the town council will still need to approve the development agreement for the land from the buyer, Confluence Companies, according to the plan.
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Drought improves for the fifth week in a row in Colorado

Drought in Colorado has been gradually improving since early July and less than 25% of the state now has severe drought.The weekly drought monitor is released each Thursday morning and the most recent update shows a 3% decrease in severe drought and a small change to moderate drought. The two worse drought categories were virtually unchanged from a week ago. About 5% of Colorado is experiencing extreme drought and less than 1% of the state has exceptional drought.The most concerning drought continues to plague the far southwest and northeast corners of the state including Julesburg, Sterling, Holyoke, and Cortez.For Denver...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias

At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
5280.com

4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs

The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

This Denver suburb is home to world-class hunting

Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country. Dan Daru reports. Denver Public Schools making changes to close learning …. Candidates running for office receive first round …. Scattered storms return Friday, temps to stay in …. Average last 90-degree day. Big Get: Shawn Drotar...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Heavy Rain#Republican#Grand#Dpd#Veteran#Fbi#Flooding
Axios Denver

These are Colorado's fastest-growing companies,

Colorado is home to over a hundred of the country's fastest-growing companies, according to the latest Inc. 5000 lineup. Driving the news: 146 local companies — mostly in the Denver metro — made this year's prestigious list, which ranks businesses based on revenue growth over a three-year period, from 2018 to 2021. Local firms specializing in advertising, software and consumer products dominated this year's list.Why it matters: Collectively, these businesses added 14,285 jobs over the past three years and drove $7.3 billion in revenue, according to Inc. Zoom in: Three Colorado companies landed in the top 100.Harvest Hosts (No. 70): A...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KDVR.com

Big Get: Vinny Benedetto, Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto joins Colorado Sports Night. Veteran’s museum Broomfield remembering WWII paratroopers. FBI operation rescues child victims, nabs traffickers. Flooding hits Broomfield communities. Waddy’s attorney: video proves DPD acted recklessly. Body-cam footage: suspect drops weapon, then shot …. Housing its least affordable since 1989. Tuesday...
DENVER, CO
PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy