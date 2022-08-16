Read full article on original website
Related
Westword
Tay Anderson, Xochitl Gaytan on DPS School Board Turmoil
Denver Public Schools, which will launch the 2022-2023 academic year on Monday, August 22, faces many challenges, including approximately 150 open teaching positions and hundreds of other job vacancies. But the one getting the most scrutiny right now is turmoil within DPS's Board of Education that came to a head in June, when the panel's president, Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, went public with claims of bullying and intimidation leveled at two other members, vice president Tay Anderson and treasurer Scott Esserman.
Shelter-in-place lifted for Aurora neighborhood; fugitive not found
Aurora police are still searching for a fugitive following an hours-long shelter-in-place order Thursday.
KDVR.com
Denver Public Schools making changes to close learning gaps by 2026
As students get ready to head back to the classroom on Monday, Denver Public Schools said it is not only the beginning of the school year, but also a new era for the district. Ashley Michels reports.
Deceased woman found in vehicle at Colorado trailhead
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the South Sourdough Trailhead on August 17. This is a popular hiking spot in the Nederland area. After receiving a report of a possible deceased person, authorities arrived at the scene to investigate, confirming the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
Police in Colorado warn of fake violin scam
EDGEWATER, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is warning the public about something they believe is a fake violin scam. On Wednesday, the Edgewater Police Department shared the following message:. “Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery...
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
KDVR.com
This Denver suburb is home to world-class hunting
Colorado is home to some of the finest world-class hunting in the country. Dan Daru reports. Gun group files more lawsuits over new gun restrictions. Teens react to LoDo shooting: What’s the punishment?. Elizabeth spends $200K on mailboxes but can’t get …. Trump-appointed US attorney weighs in on...
Warning: Fake violin scam in Edgewater
The Edgewater Police Department is issuing a warning about people setting up outside of grocery stores or other retailers with a violin and sign stating they need some help.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jeffco Public Schools facing low enrollment
Colorado's second largest school district is facing a critical issue as the new year begins. Jefferson County Public Schools must now decide if it will close and consolidate any schools due to dwindling enrollment numbers. Growth in several Jeffco elementary schools has been so slow, the school district might need to close some schools and move students around.If schools were to close, it would be the third round of closures in three years due to declining enrollment -- the result of changing demographics, short supply of housing and even declining birth rates, which have been falling continuously for over a decade,...
BRAUCHLER | Stats point to Boulder, not Aurora, for police bias
At the intersection of politics and the Rule of Law lies injustice. That injustice discredits our justice system and must be identified and rooted out. Just after — and as a result of — the George Floyd murder and Elijah McClain’s death, the Colorado legislature passed a sweeping law enforcement reform bill. The new law, C.R.S 24-31-113, states in part:
KDVR.com
1 person shot at Arvada apartment complex
Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Why the monsoon could make for vibrant fall color …. Colorado students not recovered from pandemic learning …. Injured bystanders in LODO shooting react to footage. CU Boulder student sexually assaulted at Williams …. Pomeranian chases off bear in Castle...
Districts facing severe shortage of special education teachers
GOLDEN, Colo. — As students return to the classroom this month, districts around the metro area are scrambling to find special education professionals amid a growing shortage. JeffCo Public Schools leaders, for example, said about 7% of their learning specialist positions, which include special education teachers districtwide, remain open....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man seriously injured in Arvada shooting
A man was seriously injured in a shooting at an Arvada apartment complex Thursday. At last check, he was stable, according to Arvada police.
KDVR.com
Back to school chalkboard photos could be an invite for predators, scammers
DENVER (KDVR) — Across the country, kids are headed back to school for the new school year. That means your social media feed is probably getting flooded with first day of school photos. You have also likely seen a lot of photos with kids holding chalkboard signs that show:
Opinion: Homeless hotel neighbor runs for Denver mayor
My neighbor three doors down in the Denver homeless hotel where I live is running for mayor. I think it’s incredibly rich that a formerly homeless person still living in supportive housing has his name on the ballot for mayor. While some formerly homeless people find it difficult to crawl out of a hole of despair, Jesse Lashawn Parris exudes the confidence of a winner.
Mici Italian opens new location in Centennial
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Mici Italian is continuing its Colorado expansion. The Denver-founded fast casual Italian restaurant has opened its eighth location in Colorado. The new restaurant, located at the southwest corner of University and Arapahoe at the Streets at SouthGlenn, is the first to debut the brand's refreshed identity with a new color scheme, interior design and branding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Denver candidates receive 1st round of Fair Election funding
DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver allocated some of your tax money to help candidates in their campaigns for city office positions. They did get permission first, voters approved the creation of the Fair Elections Fund back in 2018. Now they are starting to shell out the first round of payments.
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Juvenile turns himself into police, facing 1st-degree murder charge
A 17-year-old is in custody after turning himself in Tuesday night and is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Aurora Police Department said.
5280.com
4 ADA-Compliant Colorado Hot Springs
The pure, unrivaled delight of sinking into a steamy pool of natural, mineral-rich, hot springs water can be a compelling reward for hiking miles into the backcountry to one of Colorado’s rare wild hot springs. Thanks to the state’s dozens of commercial hot springs pools, however, anyone who doesn’t want to navigate a long, steep, rugged trail—or can’t, perhaps because they use walkers, wheelchairs, and other mobility aids—can still enjoy the blissful experience.
Comments / 0