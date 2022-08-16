Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
WVU ranked best tailgate school in Big 12
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Now that classes have started at West Virginia University, football—and the pregaming that comes with it—is the next thing on everyone’s mind. On Sept. 10, the WVU Mountaineers will have their first home game for the 2022 season against Kansas, but many...
WVNT-TV
Milum stayed home, found early success with WVU
Wyatt Milum is the third-highest-rated high school football prospect to come out of West Virginia over the last decade. Milum, a three-time all-state lineman for Spring Valley High School in Huntington, chose the Mountaineers over a slew of offers from Power 5 programs such as Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.
WVNT-TV
Brewster Tabbed to MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List
Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Trophy Watch List, as announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Thursday. With the honor, Brewster earns her third consecutive nod on the watch list,...
Comments / 0