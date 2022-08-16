ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Conflicting Ryzen 7000 price leaks tell very different stories

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

It's either good news or very, very bad news for your bank account when it comes to AMD's next-gen CPUs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2cSk_0hJCOh4C00
(Image credit: AMD)

How much of your budget should the CPU use up for your next build? It's a question plenty of us will need to ask as we head into new CPU territory this autumn. AMD's Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 chips are expected to launch at the same time as Intel's Raptor Lake, and pricing rumours are already appearing. And depending on which rumour you look at, it could be bad news for your bank account.

Serial leaker, momomo_us (opens in new tab), has taken to Twitter, highlighting the pricing of four Ryzen 7000 chips that have turned up on the PC-Canada website (via Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab).)

The most affordable chip is the Ryzen 5 7600X at CAD$435 which equates to $339 US. If that's right, then that represents a $40 premium compared to the launch price of Ryzen 5 5600X (opens in new tab), which debuted at $299. The top of range Ryzen 7 7950X meanwhile, rolls in at CAD$1,158 which equates to $896 US, compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X (opens in new tab) launch price of $799.

An argument could be made for such price increases—it is a new technology after all, and one would hope that there is a significant performance increase over the previous generation. In fact, the market is very different to when AMD released its Zen 3 chips almost two years ago when Intel was not as competitive as it is now. These days Alder Lake is a much more tempting option, and Intel has priced its chips very competitively, with the likes of the Core i5 12600K (opens in new tab) available for $280.

The fact that the last full generation from AMD could command a premium was also down to the fact that they were potentially a drop-in replacement for existing systems. Zen 3 used the same AM4 platform as the previous generations, and a BIOS update was potentially all that was needed.

That isn't the case with Zen 4 though, which entails moving to a whole new platform—you'll need a new motherboard and DDR5 memory too. You should be able to carry across your CPU cooler at least, although you're still looking at a costly upgrade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Xak6_0hJCOh4C00

Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): The top chips from Intel and AMD

Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards

Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game ahead of the rest

This isn't the only rumour doing the rounds though, and another has popped up on Wccftech (opens in new tab) that has the Ryzen 5 7600X starting at closer to the 5600X's current price of around $200 US. That's far more tempting a price point given the investment needed for the overall system upgrade. It isn't clear where this pricing information has come from though, and it could just be down to wishful thinking.

There are often pricing leaks before a new family of chips is launched, and this generation is obviously no different. However, it's also worth pointing out that these are rarely accurate. In fact, I can't remember the last time any pre-release pricing held up, particularly this early on. And that's chiefly because of the nature of the beast—pricing is often one of the last things to be locked in with a new product launch.

Given we don't have an exact date for Zen 4 yet, you should take all of this with a small pile of the finest sodium chloride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW651_0hJCOh4C00

Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels

LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel taps Microsoft to take care of older DX9 game support with its Arc GPUs

DX9 games will effectively be emulated on Intel's Arc graphics cards and 12th Gen GPUs. Intel has officially removed native DX9 support from its Arc and 12th Gen graphics hardware. You might now be wondering where that leaves older games in your library that still utilise the ageing API. There's nothing to fear, Intel isn't ending DX9 support completely, it's instead differing bug testing and support to Microsoft and its D3D9On12 emulation layer.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd
PC Gamer

Another crypto game crashes and burns, won't issue refunds to backers because there's no money left

The developers of Untamed Isles say they lost investment funding because of the cryptocurrency collapse, and can't afford to finish their game. Untamed Isles (opens in new tab), a "monster-taming turn-based MMORPG" that found major success on Kickstarter, has been put "on hiatus" because of the crypto crash (opens in new tab)—Kickstarter backers are being told that there's no money left for refunds.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Early X670E motherboard pricing looks totally wild

Early pricing for AMD's upcoming X670E and X670 motherboards briefly appeared on a German reseller's site suggesting that upgrading to Zen 4 is going to be a very costly affair. This was already expected to some extent due to the shift to DDR5 and the fact that the first motherboard chipsets are high-end offerings.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Corsair teases 10,000MB/s SSDs with its first PCIe 5.0 SSDs

That's a 40% improvement to sequential reads and writes over PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Corsair's "Plan your next power move" page covers speedy DDR5 RAM, CPU coolers, high-performance PSUs, and some tempting numbers for next-gen storage. It has also outed the name of its first PCIe 5.0 SSD as the Corsair MP700 Gen5 PCIe x4 NVMe 2.0 M.2 SSD. That's quite the mouthful. Importantly, this new SSD promises to hit 10,000MB/s reads and 9,500MB/s writes.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Vivo X Fold S tipped to challenge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 outside China

Vivo launched the X Fold back in April, making a serious statement for its foldable feature. The phone was announced with top-notch specs such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, LTPO screen with 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and a ZEISS-branded camera system.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Corsair Voyager a1600 Gaming Laptop Hands-On: This Is Different

Corsair makes PC components, gaming accessories and gear for streamers. It also has a line of gaming desktops. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is its first gaming laptop and it essentially combines all of the company's product categories into one device. Features from its Elgato streaming hardware and software, RAM and storage from the components business, and wireless tech from its gaming keyboards, mice and headsets all make appearances in the Voyager a1600.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Intel production halted in Sichuan China due to 60-year-high heatwave

Extreme measures are being put in place to keep up with China's excessive energy usage. China's Sichuan province has had to make some tough decisions in face of the most intense heatwave in 60 years. The three-level power supply control measures now in place have seen giants like Intel closing factories in order for the province to keep up with its rising air conditioner usage.
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

AYA Neo adds minor upgrades to the Air Lite handheld console spec list without modifying the price

Back in June, AYA Neo announced its Air thin and light handheld console with OLED display and the crowdfunding period that allows backers to pre-order units at a discounted price is set to end on August 23. In order to reduce production costs with diversified configurations, AYA Neo is now upgrading some specs for the entry-level Lite version so it is more in line with the standard version, without bumping the original US$549 price (US$499 for backers who pre-order before the end of August).
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy