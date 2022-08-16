ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands Police Chief resigns

By Jack Taylor
 5 days ago

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — The Richlands Police Chief resigned at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, according to town council member Doug Ratliff.

Jerry Gilbert was appointed to the position in 2018. On Monday he turned in his letter of resignation to the town manager, who informed the rest of the council members.

Jonathan Hankins, a captain who spent the last fourteen years with the Tazewell County sheriff’s office is the interim police chief. According to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt, this is only a temporary appointment.

Ratliff told 59News the town council and town manager will conduct interviews for a new police chief in the coming weeks.

IN THIS ARTICLE
