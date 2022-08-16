Read full article on original website
Related
Clanton Advertiser
Ladies Club holds golf clinic
Clanton Country Club Ladies Club hosted its first golf clinic on July 21. Young golfers ages 7 to 11 participated in the morning session. Afternoon participants were 12 to 15 years old. The clinic consisted of driving range practice, putting and general golf etiquette. Instruction was delivered by David Peine,...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County 4-H expands programs with additional staff
Chilton County 4-H is excited to welcome the new 4-H program year as students return to school. The 4-H program, which is the youth component of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, also welcomes a new staff member to the Chilton County 4-H Team. Krystal Vaith has joined the staff and brings expertise to the 4-H equine science and companion animal programs. Vaith will conduct school programs and special interest clubs. According to Janet Lovelady, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension Agent for Chilton County, the additional program assistant enables the organization to “expand the number of classrooms we visit each month and continue to offer our robust special interest clubs and our home-school club.”
Clanton Advertiser
Home Builders Association hosts fish fry, nail driving contest
The Chilton County Home Builders Association (CCHBA) drew a large crowd for its Membership Meeting and Fish Fry on August 11. Around 40 members, including two brand new members as well as CCHBA Hall of Fame members Wayne Nelson and Jane Conradi, attended the event, which took place at Goose Pond Park Pavilion.
Clanton Advertiser
Beautification award coming to Thorsby
A new beautification award in the city of Thorsby was proposed to the council at their Aug. 15 meeting. Logan Cohron proposed the beautification award to be given to one business and one residential home twice a year — one during the spring and the other in the fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clanton Advertiser
Care Net honors first graduates of Parent University
Care Net of Chilton County held a graduation ceremony for its first eight graduates of their Parent University program on Aug. 12 at Clanton First Baptist Church. The eight graduates, Lantha Anderson, Rebecca Bellefleur, Samantha Chain, Jessica Duncan, Kristen Endress, Debbie Hardcastle, Cheyane Martin and Chasity Porter, were the first graduating class from the program. The mothers participated in the 12-week program that taught them the 40 assets every child needs to become a successful adult.
Clanton Advertiser
Jeff State announces dual-enrollment scholarship
Jefferson State Community College announced that dual-enrollment students in general education classes for the fall 2022 semester will receive 50% off tuition and fees. “Dual enrollment is a great way for students to save money and get a head start on their college education or career training,” Dual Enrollment Coordinator Pam Kelley said. “We are proud to serve over 2,200 dual enrollment students at Jefferson State. With this 50% discount offer along with scholarship opportunities, we expect the number of dual enrollment students to increase for the fall 2022 semester.”
Clanton Advertiser
School board finalizes school resource officer contracts
The Chilton County Board of Education finalized its agreements with local law enforcement for school resource officers for the coming school year during a meeting on Aug. 16. Under these new contracts, the BOE will provide $47,000 per officer to the partnering law enforcement agencies toward the SRO’s salary for the 178 days they will work for the school system.
Clanton Advertiser
Guin celebrates 10-year anniversary of pastoring at Rocky Mount UMC
Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Jemison recently celebrated Pastor Phil Guin’s 10th anniversary at the church. Originally from Marion County, Guin and his family first moved to Chilton County when he was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base as a chaplain. Guin said when he was getting ready...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clanton Advertiser
Relay Queens read at Jemison Story Time
The Chilton County Relay for Life Queens had the honor of reading at the Jemison Library Story Time on Aug. 3. The Relay Queens read “Donuts the Hole Story” and “Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo.” Everyone enjoyed doughnuts, chips and KoolAid Koolers for a snack, and each child made a set of maracas. The Relay Queens enjoyed a visit to the Jemison Library, and presented Cheryl English with the two books that read. The Relay Queens have enjoyed reading to the children that attend Jemison Library Story Time for many years and hope to continue for many more. The Queens thanked Tammie McGriff and English for all they do at the Jemison Library.
Clanton Advertiser
BOE discusses funding for nurses, principals
Funding for positions other than teachers for Chilton County Schools was a topic of discussion during the Aug. 16 meeting of the Chilton County Board of Education. Board President Pam Price raised concern about how nurses for the school system were being funded as part of a discussion on hiring a nurse for Verbena High School.
Clanton Advertiser
George L. Dobbs
George L. Dobbs, 78, passed into the arms of his Savior on Aug. 15, 2022 at his home in Clanton. He was born Dec. 31, 1943 in Clanton, the son of Joseph Reedie and Ethel Dobbs. George graduated from Verbena High School in 1961. He began his career with the...
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Aug. 11-17. Esteban Quintana Hernandez to Ana Maria Camayo Maya.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clanton Advertiser
Jemison approves prohibition on new car washes
The Jemison City Council unanimously approved a moratorium on car washes in the town center commercial district during its Aug. 15 meeting. Car washes will be prohibited in the zone until 2026. The resolution stated that the moratorium was being put in place to protect the look of the district.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 11-17. Austin Blake Beard to Catherine Tyler Carlee for $111,000 for Lots 4 and 6 of Section 14, Township 23 North, Range 13 East. Keven Blankenship and Mid South Fabrications to Santos Fernandez for $100 for Section 11, Township 23...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Aug. 10-16. Theft-From Yards Probation Violation: County Road 75, Calera. Fraud-Identity Theft: 8900 Block of Alabama Highway 145, Clanton. 2 Counts of Reckless Endangerment, Domestic-Simple Assault-Family, Attempted Murder, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Dwelling, Discharging Firearm into Occupied Vehicle: 11000 Block of US Highway 82, Maplesville. Drug...
Comments / 0