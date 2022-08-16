The Chilton County Relay for Life Queens had the honor of reading at the Jemison Library Story Time on Aug. 3. The Relay Queens read “Donuts the Hole Story” and “Never Play Music Right Next to the Zoo.” Everyone enjoyed doughnuts, chips and KoolAid Koolers for a snack, and each child made a set of maracas. The Relay Queens enjoyed a visit to the Jemison Library, and presented Cheryl English with the two books that read. The Relay Queens have enjoyed reading to the children that attend Jemison Library Story Time for many years and hope to continue for many more. The Queens thanked Tammie McGriff and English for all they do at the Jemison Library.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO