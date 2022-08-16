ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

howellcountynews.com

Hospital receives Level III Stroke Center Designation

Texas County Memorial Hospital received their designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes through...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions

Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY

Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
MISSOURI STATE
ksmu.org

Missouri student test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels

Missouri students are not performing academically at pre-pandemic levels, but student assessment scores last year increased over the year before. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2021-22 preliminary grade level and end-of-course assessment scores Tuesday during the state board of education meeting. Overall, students improved their...
MISSOURI STATE
howellcountynews.com

Six charged for abusing autistic child at school

"Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled will ensure students learn functional academic skills in a safe environment to be integrated into their home, community, leisure and work," proclaims the student handbook at Ozarks Horizon State School. For one 13-year-old nonverbal autistic student, the school was not a safe environment. Six...
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Senate Bill 681 Makes Changes for the 2023-24 School Year

Jefferson City, MO. – Senate Bill 681 is this year’s omnibus education legislation. A vast number of changes will go into effect with the 2023-24 school year with some focused on safety of drinking water and others lowering the bar to become a substitute teacher, instituting a “Holocausts Education Week”, the B.R.I.T.E. Act, and substance abuse recovery programs for high school students.
MISSOURI STATE
howellcountynews.com

Proposed Scenic Byway through the Ozarks awaiting local approval

A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and a vote of approval. The public meeting in Howell County is scheduled for September 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the theater of the West Plains Civic Center. The “Heritage Sprint” section of the byway will run along U.S. Highway 160 from Alton through West Plains.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
MISSOURI STATE

