Read full article on original website
Related
howellcountynews.com
Hospital receives Level III Stroke Center Designation
Texas County Memorial Hospital received their designation as a “Level III Stroke Center” hospital after a thorough review by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS) Time Critical Diagnosis Unit. The designation was first given to TCMH in 2014. Every four years the hospital goes through...
Opioid settlement could mean millions for Missouri
An opioid settlement announced Wednesday could bring millions of dollars to Missouri for abatement, treatment and education over the issue.
kbsi23.com
Group works to prevent child trafficking in southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Thirty seven children are now on the path toward recovery following a nationwide sex trafficking investigation. Five were found in St. Louis, another two were found in Kansa City. Operation Cross Country XII consisted of nearly 400 individual operations that took place across the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Some cannabis supporters say Missouri ballot initiative doesn’t help enough people with previous convictions
Critics of a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana in Missouri are gearing up for a long fight to Election Day. Some of the most strident opposition comes from cannabis advocates. They say that Amendment 3, which purports to support full legalization, would actually work against full decriminalization of cannabis use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO PARTICIPATE IN SURVEY
Missouri State Highway Patrol superintendent Colonel Eric T. Olson invites the public to take part in a public opinion survey regarding safety and security, officers’ attitudes and competency, overall agency performance, and concerns regarding crime and social issues. The 2022 Public Opinion Survey opened August 16, and runs until...
Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school
Health officials with MU Health Care are reminding parents across Missouri to vaccinate their children, before returning to the classroom. The post Vaccinations required for Mid-Missouri students before returning to school appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to falsely claiming to hire ex-cons for non-profit agency
A Missouri man who operates a non-profit agency has pleaded guilty in federal court to falsely claiming to employ convicted felons who were on federal court-supervised release. Michael A. Green, 51, Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to one count of transferring...
northwestmoinfo.com
Some New School Bus Laws will go into Effect in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A number of new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th. Joey Parker tells us about some changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksmu.org
Missouri student test scores improve, but not to pre-pandemic levels
Missouri students are not performing academically at pre-pandemic levels, but student assessment scores last year increased over the year before. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the 2021-22 preliminary grade level and end-of-course assessment scores Tuesday during the state board of education meeting. Overall, students improved their...
Missouri law enforcement agencies dispel fake crime posts on social media
The Clay County Sheriff's Office and Raytown Police Department debunked fake online rumors about crimes happening in local neighborhoods.
howellcountynews.com
Six charged for abusing autistic child at school
"Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled will ensure students learn functional academic skills in a safe environment to be integrated into their home, community, leisure and work," proclaims the student handbook at Ozarks Horizon State School. For one 13-year-old nonverbal autistic student, the school was not a safe environment. Six...
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri Senate Bill 681 Makes Changes for the 2023-24 School Year
Jefferson City, MO. – Senate Bill 681 is this year’s omnibus education legislation. A vast number of changes will go into effect with the 2023-24 school year with some focused on safety of drinking water and others lowering the bar to become a substitute teacher, instituting a “Holocausts Education Week”, the B.R.I.T.E. Act, and substance abuse recovery programs for high school students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Former city clerk and former assistant city clerk of small Missouri community accused of stealing $660,000
Two former employees of the small St. Louis County city of Flordell Hills were accused in a grand jury indictment Wednesday of stealing a total of $663,000 over six years, well over the city’s typical annual budget. Maureen Woodson, the former city clerk, and Donna Thompson, the former assistant...
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
howellcountynews.com
Proposed Scenic Byway through the Ozarks awaiting local approval
A proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway is headed to several communities for public meetings and a vote of approval. The public meeting in Howell County is scheduled for September 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the theater of the West Plains Civic Center. The “Heritage Sprint” section of the byway will run along U.S. Highway 160 from Alton through West Plains.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
krcu.org
Recreational marijuana is on Missouri's ballot in November. Critics say to read the fine print
Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older in November. If the constitutional amendment, called Legal Missouri (Amendment 3 on the ballot), is approved, Missouri will become the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Legal Missouri projects that the state will earn annual...
Comments / 0