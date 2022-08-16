Read full article on original website
Related
stevenscountytimes.com
Morris Junior Legion takes seventh at state
The Morris Junior Legion baseball team finished 1-2 at the Minnesota Division II Junior Legion State Baseball Tournament this past Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4 and 5, in Ely. Morris closed out the year 15-10 overall, two wins better than their 2021 season of 13-9. The 2022 season was their second state appearance in five years as the team punched the ticket back in 2019 as well.
myklgr.com
Granite Falls, Garvin women injured in collision near Marshall Tuesday evening
Women from Granite Falls and Marshall were injured when their vehicles collided near Marshall Tuesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 16, Krista June Fulghum, age 38, of Granite Falls, was driving a 2022 Kia Sportage eastbound on Highway 23, while Kelly Ann Jacob, age 54, of Garvin was driving a Ford pickup southbound on Highway 59. At about 9:22 p.m., their vehicle collided at the intersection of the two roads.
One Outta 10,000+! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
KARE
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
kvrr.com
Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig. People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night. The crash happened...
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman accused of assisting in the rape of 13-year-old has court appearance
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place Wednesday afternoon for a Willmar woman accused of helping a Renville man rape a 13-year-old girl. The alleged assault happened in Danube July 24th. 23-year-old Jordan Freitag is charged with multiple counts of 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, and 20-year-old Kelsey Jones is accused of helping hold the victim down during the attacks. Jones appears before Judge Laurence Stratton in Renville County District Court at 3:45 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Kidnapping suspect in Pope County District Court Monday
(Glenwood MN-) A pre-trial conference takes place in Pope County District Court Monday for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
One killed after being trapped under UTV near Alexandria
A person was killed when the UTV they were driving rolled on top of them in a ditch near Alexandria Tuesday evening. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it was called at around 7:45 p.m. to Wild Rose Lane south of Hwy. 27, and found the driver was trapped underneath the rolled UTV.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family claims Wilmot Care Center neglected care of relative
CORONA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman from Corona is alleging that her mother passed away due to inadequate care at the Wilmot Care Center, but a South Dakota law is preventing her from taking action. Marilyn Hawkinson was living with her daughter, Carol Monnens, when she became paralyzed...
stevenscountytimes.com
County clarifies dissolution of Morris Police Department
It was not unanimous but the Morris City Council had enough votes to pass a resolution approving a contract with Stevens County for Law Enforcement services. Once the same contract is approved by the Stevens County Commissioners, the City of Morris will officially no longer have a police department. Four of the five council members voted to approve the contract at their meeting on August 9, with Councilman Kevin Wohlers voting against it.
Comments / 0