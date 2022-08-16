ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last call’: Dodge to end current versions of Charger, Challenger models

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
It’s an end of an era for Dodge.

The automaker has announced that the current versions of its Charger and Challenger models will end with the 2023 model years, multiple media outlets are reporting.

CNBC reported that the move is to make way for Dodge’s electric vehicles.

The Charger and Challenger were popular in the 1960s and 1970s but then were discontinued until the mid-2000s, CNBC reported.

The current Challenger was geared toward buyers who wanted a retro feel but a new car. The four-door Charger was still a hot seller despite many car buyers looking for SUVs instead of sedans, CNBC reported.

Dodge said that it had the No. 1 muscle car in the U.S. in 2021, Detroit Free Press reported.

The vehicles have a starting sticker price from low $30,000 but go all the way to almost $90,000 for a Hellcat model.

Before the end of the line, Dodge said it will celebrate the iconic models.

“We are going to make sure that we celebrate that. Remember, 3 million cars, a billion horsepower and a lot of really happy customers that helped build our brand. We’re going to make sure that we do that right,” Dodge brand CEO Tim Kuniskis said, according to the Free Press.

To do that, customers will be able to order a Challenger convertible without the owner having to take the car to a custom shop to change out the traditional roof, CNN reported.

The cars will not be built as convertibles, but will instead be taken to a Florida customization shop by Dodge for the transformation. But the change will come with a cost. It will be about $26,000 added to the car’s price to change it from a coupe to a convertible, CNN reported.

Dodge will also be producing a “Last Call” line of the Charger and Challengers. The cars will have a plaque installed under the hood of the 2023 models, the Free Press reported.

There will also be seven special-edition models, CNBC reported. The details will be released later, CNN reported.

Related
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
torquenews.com

2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models

Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
DETROIT, MI
State
Florida State
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production

Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Road & Track

Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust

Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
CARS
#Dodge Challenger#Charger#New Cars#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Cnbc#Detroit Free Press#Hellcat#The Free Press#Cnn
MarketRealist

Countries, Including the U.S., Plan to Phase Out and Eventually Ban Gas Cars

One of Biden's priorities, when he came into office, was clean energy and EV ventures. At the federal level and the state level, it's becoming more of a priority for lawmakers to address pollution and climate change by focusing on cars. At the beginning of this year, gas prices skyrocketed and the push for EVs continues to develop. With all this effort, will gas cars be banned? It seems so. Here's what we know.
GAS PRICE
Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Cars
electrek.co

Tesla’s public Superchargers are deemed ‘illegal’ in Germany due to technicality

Tesla’s Supercharger stations that are open to non-Tesla electric vehicles are deemed “illegal” in Germany due to the lack of kWh counter on the units. Over the last year, we have been reporting on Tesla ramping up its effort to open the Supercharger network, its extensive global network of fast-charging stations, to electric vehicles from other automakers. In November 2021, we saw Tesla take its first step in that direction with a pilot program running at 10 Supercharger stations in the Netherlands, where non-Tesla EV owners can charge using the Tesla app.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Toyota Secures Huge Lead in Solid-State Batteries To Release a Hybrid Vehicle

Nikkei Asia reports that Toyota Motor is by far the leading holder of solid-state battery patents, a Nikkei study shows, demonstrating how Japanese companies have dominated the race to develop the next-generation power source for electric vehicles. In fact, Japanese companies dominate top 10 list of solid-state battery patents, but...
ECONOMY
102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

