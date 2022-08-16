Read full article on original website
2022 Rootstown Rovers football preview capsule
2021 Record: 5-6 (1-3 Portage Trail Conference) Randy McCoy (defensive coordinator, linebackers) Mark Knopick (offensive/defensive line, special teams coordinator) Zach Davis (corners, receivers) Jacob Rosario (safeties, slot receivers) Ben Sherman (running backs and defensive ends) Bill Adelman (volunteer coach) Returning starters:. Branden Bobbs, senior, 5-9, 150, WR/RB/DB. Cody Coontz, senior,...
Cracked: Waterford 'D' stymies Ceramics in new stadium
McLUNEY — The nostalgia of the brand new turf and stadium created at Crooksville High School was electric, and the atmosphere and community presence of opening night was an event to be forever remembered. A large crowd welcomed Division VII, Region 27 foe Waterford to their new digs, and the Wildcats spoiled opening night with strong defense in an 18-6 nonleague win. ...
