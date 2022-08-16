ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

uci.edu

UCI CODAS Selected as 2022 EDUCAUSE Exemplar

We are excited to announce that the University of California, Irvine (UCI) Collaboratory for Data Analytics for Student Success (CODAS) initiative has been selected as an exemplar for the 2022 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report, Data and Analytics! This recognition highlights UCI’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and its collaborative approach to supporting underrepresented student populations across higher education.
uci.edu

In Memoriam: Distinguished Professor Emeritus Michael Berns

Aug. 16, 2022 - Michael Berns, UC Irvine Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, died at his home in Irvine on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. The founding director of the UCI Beckman Laser Institute and Medical Clinic served on the UCI faculty for nearly half a century. Berns...
uci.edu

UCI Law’s International Justice Clinic Launches Afghanistan Human Rights Project

IRVINE, Calif. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is pleased to announce the launch of the Afghanistan Human Rights Project, an initiative of UCI Law’s International Justice Clinic (IJC). Marking one year after the Taliban swept through Afghanistan and replaced its elected government, this important project will monitor and advocate for action to address Afghanistan’s grave and deteriorating human rights situation.
