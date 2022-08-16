Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtaq.com
Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Marine Awarded Five Billion Dollar Navy Contract
(Marinette, WI) — Construction of the U-S-S Constellation frigate is scheduled to begin at the end of this month. The U-S Navy just awarded a 39-million dollar contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. W-L-U-K/T-V reports that means the total value of the contract awarded two years ago for nine additional Constellation-class Frigates is about five-and-a-half-billion dollars. The majority of the work on the project is to be done in Marinette.
wtaq.com
Fincantieri Marinette Marine to Receive Additional $39 Million from U.S. Navy
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The U.S. Navy is awarding a $39 million contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. FMM received the award in 2020 to build a warship, the initial Constellation-class Frigate, and options for nine additional ships as well as various design and training services. The contract modification...
doorcountydailynews.com
City's patience wearing thin on Granary project
Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion
APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Kismet Advocacy LLC owner speaks out after employees leave company over bad checks, former worker responds
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of employees have still not been paid after walking out of the Kismet Advocacy LLC building in Green Bay back in early July after their checks kept bouncing. Now, the owner is saying it’s her fault. It’s a story Action 2 News has...
WBAY Green Bay
OSHA investigating death of worker at paper mill in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. Ahlstrom-Munksjo released this statement:. “The family of our team member has been notified and...
Employee dies at Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, OSHA investigates
An employee died at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, Wis., sparking an investigation into the incident by OSHA.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
doorcountydailynews.com
World of Honey bees on display at Crossroads Saturday
You can see first-hand how honey is produced at the so-called “sweetest” event of the year at Crossroads at Big Creek this Saturday. The Community Honey Harvest will be held from 9 until 11 in the morning by the Door County Beekeepers Club. The free program will have interactive activities demonstrating the importance of honeybees and their role in the environment. Gretchen Schmelzer of the Door County Beekeepers Association says the educational stations will offer a close view of honeybees in action behind the glass widow of an observation hive.
doorcountydailynews.com
Southern Door and BUG Fire joint train for "Mayday" rescues
Two local fire departments worked in unison Monday night doing rescue training they hope they never have to use. The Brussels-Union-Gardner and Southern Door Fire Departments team up twice a year for special training in the Auto-Eight partnership, where they have to respond to each other’s structure fire calls jointly. BUG Fire Chief Curt Vandertie says the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) training is to help refresh the skills of firefighters on standby in case a fellow firefighter in distress needs to be rescued.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
Door County Pulse
Baileys Harbor Business Airs Concerns About Neighbor
The Baileys Harbor Town Board convened a special meeting Aug. 15 to formally hear complaints in an ongoing feud between the neighboring businesses PC Junction and Stone’s Throw Winery, which are located across from each other at the junction of County Highways A and EE, also known as Peninsula Center.
Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair
(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
doorcountydailynews.com
Clippers golf heads to Shawano Thursday
The Sturgeon Bay golf team will get plenty of time on the course this week as they head to their second meet in three days. Bonduel, Green Bay/NEW Lutheran/Providence Academy, Oconto, Seymour, Sturgeon Bay, West De Pere, Winneconne, and Xavier will tee off at 10 a.m. at Shawano Lake Golf Course. No results from previous meets have been shared.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Every piece has a story’: Green Bay’s Cockloft Vintage to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you love everything and anything vintage, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday, August 18 to celebrate a new business in the Broadway District that provides ‘preloved sustainable fashion with a story.’. The ceremony will honor Cockloft Vintage, a store that...
