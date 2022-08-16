You can see first-hand how honey is produced at the so-called “sweetest” event of the year at Crossroads at Big Creek this Saturday. The Community Honey Harvest will be held from 9 until 11 in the morning by the Door County Beekeepers Club. The free program will have interactive activities demonstrating the importance of honeybees and their role in the environment. Gretchen Schmelzer of the Door County Beekeepers Association says the educational stations will offer a close view of honeybees in action behind the glass widow of an observation hive.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO