ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayking, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1039thebulldog.com

Judge Adams offers information about black mold

Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County

The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick

There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
City
Mayking, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
1039thebulldog.com

Attorney’s offer services to help flood victims with FEMA

A group of Lexington attorneys is setting up shop today in Letcher County to hold those who have been denied financial help from FEMA. WYMT reports that while FEMA has approved more than 5,200 applications totalling more than $42 million in Eastern Kentucky in the past two weeks, many people have reported getting denied.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

Kentucky Floods: Door-to-Door FEMA Inspection Teams to Provide Home Inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky—Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Purification#Purified Water#Dept#Washers
1039thebulldog.com

Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17

Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker-Grisby Communications is taking some stress off its customers. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, company officials said they are aware customers are receiving notices on past due bills. They said by law they are required to send those notices out. Officials said they are...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1039thebulldog.com

EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief

Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
JOBS
wymt.com

Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything

KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
ABINGDON, VA
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy