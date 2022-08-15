Read full article on original website
1039thebulldog.com
Judge Adams offers information about black mold
Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
1039thebulldog.com
Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County
The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
wymt.com
Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
1039thebulldog.com
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick
There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
1039thebulldog.com
Attorney’s offer services to help flood victims with FEMA
A group of Lexington attorneys is setting up shop today in Letcher County to hold those who have been denied financial help from FEMA. WYMT reports that while FEMA has approved more than 5,200 applications totalling more than $42 million in Eastern Kentucky in the past two weeks, many people have reported getting denied.
1039thebulldog.com
Kentucky Floods: Door-to-Door FEMA Inspection Teams to Provide Home Inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky—Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges,...
wymt.com
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding: FEMA starting door-to-door inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Special Federal Emergency Management Agency inspection teams will begin door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have tried to contact survivors three or more times and haven’t heard back. FEMA says teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, to target areas with limited cellular...
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17
Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wymt.com
Thacker-Grigsby Communications to waive late fees, dues
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker-Grisby Communications is taking some stress off its customers. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, company officials said they are aware customers are receiving notices on past due bills. They said by law they are required to send those notices out. Officials said they are...
1039thebulldog.com
EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief
Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
wymt.com
Boy finds a woman’s jewelry box who lost everything
KNOTT COUNTY (WYMT) - Brady Sandlin and his dad were cleaning up flood debris when Brady found a jewelry box. “I looked down and there was two rings in it when I flipped it over, and me and him sat there and took pictures of them to post them,” said Brady. “About five minutes later I looked back down and there was another ring.”
WKYT 27
Navy chaplain brings group of sailors, marines to help with EKY flood clean-up
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky community is getting help from one of its own, along with a bunch of his military friends. Joshua Holland grew up in Knott County but now lives in Florida where he works as a chaplain for the United States Navy. When he...
Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
wymt.com
Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
Eastern Kentucky flooded school districts begin rebuilding; shift focus to staff, students
For the superintendents, reopening the schools physically is the easiest part. The superintendents said they are now focused on meeting the immediate needs of staff and students both physically and mentally while construction crews handle the buildings.
